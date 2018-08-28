Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Reading competition to help children in poverty

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 October 2018

Qaisra Shahraz.

Qaisra Shahraz.

Archant

There are just a few days left for budding poets and storytellers throughout North Somerset to enter a free writing competition.

The contest, for people over 18, is being run by education charity READ Foundation and the deadline is midnight on Wednesday.

Entries must be a maximum of 500 words and the theme is ‘My education helped me...’

The winner will receive feedback from writer and competition judge Qaisra Shahraz and their work will be displayed in READ Foundation’s schools.

Mrs Shahraz said: “The tone must be inspiring. The children who will see the winning entry have fought very hard to get to school – some walking hours a day.”

READ Foundation creates school places for children in poverty and the charity has been implementing educational and welfare projects in the developing world since 1994.

To enter, visit www.readfoundation.org.uk/writing

More from Weston Mercury

Hair salon raises hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare

Yesterday, 21:00 Henry Woodsford
Almost £900 was raised for the hospice. Picture: Paul Hobbs

A Kewstoke hair salon raised more than £900 for Weston Hospicecare.

Read more

Theatre Shop play celebrates Shakespeare and video games

Yesterday, 20:00 Vicky Angear
A one-man homage to Shakespeare and video games.

A play which mixes Shakespeare with video games is coming to the Theatre Shop in Clevedon.

Read more
Clevedon

Gallery: Crowds ‘marvel’ at Weston-super-Mare’s Weekend of Wonders event

Yesterday, 19:00 Liam Jones
Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Acrobats and circus acts have been entertaining thousands of people in Weston.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Yesterday, 17:00 Eleanor Young
Richard lennox

Weston will come to life this weekend with the sound of music with multiple venues hosting choirs, bands and pianists.

Read more

Severe delays on M5 following car accident and oil spill

Yesterday, 14:21 Eleanor Young
The traffic is building up northbound on the M5. Picture: Traffic England

Two lanes are closed on the M5 southbound this afternoon (Friday) following a car crash and resulting oil spill.

Read more

Washing machine fire in Weston-super-Mare

Yesterday, 13:00 Liam Jones

A washing machine fire has been tackled by Weston-super-Mare crews.

Read more
Avon Fire and Rescue Service Weston-super-Mare

Staff fear for safety after carbon monoxide leak

Yesterday, 12:00 Vicky Angear

Staff from a Weston store say they are ‘putting their lives at risk’ following a number of carbon monoxide scares at the premises.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Hornets rise up the table after hard-fought victory

Yesterday, 11:01 Bickell, Dave
Hornets V Devonport Services. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hornets have risen to fourth in the league table after this hard-fought victory over Devonport Services.

Read more

Seasiders hit back to record first victory of the season

Yesterday, 10:59 Bickell, Dave
Weston V Bracknell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston recorded their first victory of the season after defeating Bracknell at The Rec.

Read more

Winscombe suffer another heavy defeat

Yesterday, 10:59 Bickell, Dave
James Flower.

Winscombe suffered their second heavy defeat in two weeks at home to Crediton.

Read more

Most Read News

Severe delays on M5 following car accident and oil spill

The traffic is building up northbound on the M5. Picture: Traffic England

Staff fear for safety after carbon monoxide leak

Fraudster jailed after £350k tax scam exposed

Philip Ryle was jailed for three years and eight months. Picture: HMRC

Traffic on M5 in Weston-super-Mare after crash

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Richard lennox

Crowds ‘marvel’ at Weston-super-Mare’s Weekend of Wonders event

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists