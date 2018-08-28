Reading competition to help children in poverty

Qaisra Shahraz. Archant

There are just a few days left for budding poets and storytellers throughout North Somerset to enter a free writing competition.

The contest, for people over 18, is being run by education charity READ Foundation and the deadline is midnight on Wednesday.

Entries must be a maximum of 500 words and the theme is ‘My education helped me...’

The winner will receive feedback from writer and competition judge Qaisra Shahraz and their work will be displayed in READ Foundation’s schools.

Mrs Shahraz said: “The tone must be inspiring. The children who will see the winning entry have fought very hard to get to school – some walking hours a day.”

READ Foundation creates school places for children in poverty and the charity has been implementing educational and welfare projects in the developing world since 1994.

To enter, visit www.readfoundation.org.uk/writing