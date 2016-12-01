READERS’ PICTURES: Mist descends across Weston-super-Mare
10:00 14 December 2016
A bitterly cold and misty week was captured beautifully by Weston’s finest photographers.
The chilly weather did not deter them and Jackie Caven captured a brilliant picture of a frosty morning at Uphill Nature Reserve, while Terry Kelly took a picture of a foggy Grand Pier.
The bluebell field in Uphill still managed to look pretty, despite a layer of frost and an image of Birnbeck Pier also makes this week’s spread. The temperatures may be dropping but the stunning North Somerset scenery is still producing some great pictures.
Upload your pictures at www.iwitness24.co.uk and you could see them in the Weston Mercury, Midweek, or in this online gallery.
Or, you can tweet us @WSMERCURY or post them on the Mercury Facebook page.