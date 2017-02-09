Advanced search

REVEALED: 2017 Sand Sculpture Festival theme as voted for by you

11:00 09 February 2017

One of the artists making touch ups to her sculpture.

One of the artists making touch ups to her sculpture.

Archant

A Mercury poll over the past three weeks has now closed and the theme of this year’s Weston Sand Sculpture Festival can now be revealed.

With more than 50 per cent of the vote, the public will be able to enjoy a special exhibition of topsy-turvy sand sculptures.

The four seasons came in second place with 37 per cent of the vote and royalty followed with 12 per cent.

The festival is set to return this Easter and the results of a Mercury poll and a Facebook poll by the organisers have been collated in a bid to get people involved.

Sculptor and organiser Nicola Wood told the Mercury she is extremely excited by the public’s choice and there are a host of ideas already in the pipeline.

She said: “We are all very excited about this theme; it opens the door to so many possibilities. The team could not be happier as it’s the perfect theme to really show off the artists’ abilities.”

If you have any sculpture ideas, you can post them on the festival’s Facebook page.

