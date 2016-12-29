REVIEW OF THE YEAR: What happened in 2016 in Weston-super-Mare and North Somerset?
07:00 29 December 2016
Regeneration has been the buzzword in Weston this year – with land and buildings set aside for housing, Dolphin Square well underway and a transformation planned for the Town Square.
Weston and North Somerset residents also joined in on a number of charity events.
People rallied together to raise £65,000 to help a young boy walk and a man who ran 401 marathons in as many days to raise money for two anti-bullying charities.
With 2017 just days away, we took a look back at some of the district’s most memorable moments.
Here is our review of how 2016 unfolded.
January
– Weston’s vibrant town centre was recognised as a safe place to visit through the award of Purple Flag status.
– Music icon David Bowie died, and Weston guitarist Des Henly shared his memories of touring with him.
– Congresbury was revealed as quite possibly Britain’s kindest village, after residents carried out 800 acts of kindness.
– The Mercury waved farewell to photographer David Kenneford after 49 years at the paper.
February
– A £65,000 appeal was launched to help two-year-old Jacob Baird walk – it reached the target in the autumn.
– It was revealed Weston’s RNLI had saved more lives than any coastal stations in the UK.
– There was damage and delays as 80km winds battered Weston during Storm Imogen.
– Progress was well on its way on the £45million Dolphin Square development.
March
– It was announced designer Wayne Hemingway would spearhead the revival of the Tropicana, to try to build on Banksy’s Dismaland legacy.
– Weston Football Club launched its women’s side, the Weston AFC women.
– Pupils at Oldmixon Primary School wrote letters to the Government to ask for a safer place to cross the road.
– There were fears an extended Cribbs Causeway shopping centre would undermine Weston’s own retail offer.
April
– The owner of Birnbeck Pier applied for permission to pull down the landmark’s crumbling north jetty.
– A new sport arrived in Weston – foot golf at Weston Football Club’s ground in Winterstoke Road.
– Libraries faced closure after planned mergers with children’s centres were announced by North Somerset Council.
– There were some royal celebrations for the Queen’s 90th birthday.
May
– Mercury readers were given a chance to rename the leisure complex at Dolphin Square. They overwhelmingly voted to name it... Dolphin Square.
– Boyzone singer Shane Lynch dropped into a martial arts class at Ashcombe Primary School.
– A £60,000 appeal to help five-year-old Gracie Thorne (pictured right) walk unassisted for the first time was launched – the target was reached by December.
– People from North Somerset sunk £17million into gambling machines in a year with a net £3.5million loss overall.
June
– North Somerset Council rejected the chance to be part of a £1billion devolution deal because it did not want to be governed by a metro mayor.
– Weston football fans said they were like ‘sitting ducks’ when they got caught up in the trouble in Marseille during the Euros.
– As many as 100,000 people were in Weston on the first day of the air festival. Bad weather meant it was down to 40,000 on the Sunday.
– Along with the rest of the county, North Somerset voted out of the European Union, with a 77.5 per cent turn out.
July
– A new funfair was announced for the Tropicana.
– A £500,000 revamp was planned for the food court area in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, the first major change since it was bought by Vixcroft for £30million.
– Weston RNLI reached the £500,000 fundraising total for a new lifeboat station.
– Police took part in Weston’s biggest ever drug raid, with 53 people arrested in operations in and around the town.
August
– Historic Uphill Manor was gutted by fire. It may take three years to restore it.
– The Mercury and Weston Lions Club handed out £12,000 to groups helping children lead active lives in the annual Go Kids Go! giveaway.
– A Weston man hoped he had found £95,000-worth of ambergris on the beach. It turned out to be whale fat.
– A derelict pub in Oxford Street re-opened as the revamped Duke Of Oxford.
September
– French restaurant Bistrot Pierre opened its doors in Princess Royal Square to rave reviews from diners.
– Work started to build a new rugby pitch for the Hornets Rugby Football Club.
– After months of wrangling, the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station was given the go-ahead, with the prospect of more jobs for North Somerset.
– Tesco, in Station Road, put new car parking measures in place, meaning people would only get free parking for 30 minutes.
October
– Weston’s biggest ever cream tea event raised £21,000 for Macmillan. It was held on the Grand Pier and attracted 555 people – 195 shy of the world record.
– It was announced a long-awaited Banwell bypass could go ahead if a new ‘garden village’ was built near Banwell and Churchill.
– Doug Francis was hired as the new Tropicana creative director, with world famous circuses and music stars potentially on the cards for the venue’s future.
– Weston Athletics Club runner Ben Smith raised £288,000 for anti-bullying charities after running more than 10,500 miles.
November
– Around 36 hours of non-stop rain brought flooding to Weston and many of North Somerset’s villages. At its worst, 4,000 litres of water a minute was pumped out in Locking Castle.
– A campaign for fairer funding in North Somerset, run by the Mercury and MP John Penrose, received a boost after it was announced the district would get more healthcare funding from the Government.
– There was change in store for Weston Fire Station, with 12 Weston firefighter jobs axed, and a specialist ladder appliance was reduced to part-time.
– A plan to build a £2million village hall in Congresbury was given the go ahead.
December
– It was revealed Hutton Moor Leisure Centre would expand, with plans including a gym extension and new tennis courts. A second swimming pool may come later.
– The historic Lord Nelson in Cleeve poured its final pint. It has been bought by Tout Ltd which runs Budgens stores.
– An appeal for a new scanner at Weston General Hospital hit the £100,000 mark. There is still £300,000 to go.
– It was announced the Town Square was next on the list for a transformation – work will start in January.