REVIEW OF THE YEAR: What happened in 2016 in Weston-super-Mare and North Somerset?

Royal British Legion military uniform flash mob in High Street. Archant

Regeneration has been the buzzword in Weston this year – with land and buildings set aside for housing, Dolphin Square well underway and a transformation planned for the Town Square.

The Queen's 90th birthday celebrated at Corpus Christi School. The Queen's 90th birthday celebrated at Corpus Christi School.

Weston and North Somerset residents also joined in on a number of charity events.

People rallied together to raise £65,000 to help a young boy walk and a man who ran 401 marathons in as many days to raise money for two anti-bullying charities.

With 2017 just days away, we took a look back at some of the district’s most memorable moments.

Here is our review of how 2016 unfolded.

The RNLI Burn's night. Picture: Jeremy Long The RNLI Burn's night. Picture: Jeremy Long

January

– Weston’s vibrant town centre was recognised as a safe place to visit through the award of Purple Flag status.

– Music icon David Bowie died, and Weston guitarist Des Henly shared his memories of touring with him.

– Congresbury was revealed as quite possibly Britain’s kindest village, after residents carried out 800 acts of kindness.

– The Mercury waved farewell to photographer David Kenneford after 49 years at the paper.

A muddy Tough 10. A muddy Tough 10.

February

– A £65,000 appeal was launched to help two-year-old Jacob Baird walk – it reached the target in the autumn.

– It was revealed Weston’s RNLI had saved more lives than any coastal stations in the UK.

– There was damage and delays as 80km winds battered Weston during Storm Imogen.

– Progress was well on its way on the £45million Dolphin Square development.

One of the sand sculptures. One of the sand sculptures.

March

– It was announced designer Wayne Hemingway would spearhead the revival of the Tropicana, to try to build on Banksy’s Dismaland legacy.

– Weston Football Club launched its women’s side, the Weston AFC women.

– Pupils at Oldmixon Primary School wrote letters to the Government to ask for a safer place to cross the road.

– There were fears an extended Cribbs Causeway shopping centre would undermine Weston’s own retail offer.

The Colour Run. The Colour Run.

April

– The owner of Birnbeck Pier applied for permission to pull down the landmark’s crumbling north jetty.

– A new sport arrived in Weston – foot golf at Weston Football Club’s ground in Winterstoke Road.

– Libraries faced closure after planned mergers with children’s centres were announced by North Somerset Council.

– There were some royal celebrations for the Queen’s 90th birthday.

Gracie with Mum Sarah, Dad Scott, Sister Molly and baby Brother Henry. Gracie with Mum Sarah, Dad Scott, Sister Molly and baby Brother Henry.

May

– Mercury readers were given a chance to rename the leisure complex at Dolphin Square. They overwhelmingly voted to name it... Dolphin Square.

– Boyzone singer Shane Lynch dropped into a martial arts class at Ashcombe Primary School.

– A £60,000 appeal to help five-year-old Gracie Thorne (pictured right) walk unassisted for the first time was launched – the target was reached by December.

– People from North Somerset sunk £17million into gambling machines in a year with a net £3.5million loss overall.

The Armed Service day during the air festival. The Armed Service day during the air festival.

June

– North Somerset Council rejected the chance to be part of a £1billion devolution deal because it did not want to be governed by a metro mayor.

– Weston football fans said they were like ‘sitting ducks’ when they got caught up in the trouble in Marseille during the Euros.

– As many as 100,000 people were in Weston on the first day of the air festival. Bad weather meant it was down to 40,000 on the Sunday.

– Along with the rest of the county, North Somerset voted out of the European Union, with a 77.5 per cent turn out.

Saturday's headline act The Leylines performing on the Pool stage. Saturday's headline act The Leylines performing on the Pool stage.

July

– A new funfair was announced for the Tropicana.

– A £500,000 revamp was planned for the food court area in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, the first major change since it was bought by Vixcroft for £30million.

– Weston RNLI reached the £500,000 fundraising total for a new lifeboat station.

– Police took part in Weston’s biggest ever drug raid, with 53 people arrested in operations in and around the town.

Weston's Pride march. Weston's Pride march.

August

– Historic Uphill Manor was gutted by fire. It may take three years to restore it.

– The Mercury and Weston Lions Club handed out £12,000 to groups helping children lead active lives in the annual Go Kids Go! giveaway.

– A Weston man hoped he had found £95,000-worth of ambergris on the beach. It turned out to be whale fat.

– A derelict pub in Oxford Street re-opened as the revamped Duke Of Oxford.

Axbridge annual Blackberry Parade. Axbridge annual Blackberry Parade.

September

– French restaurant Bistrot Pierre opened its doors in Princess Royal Square to rave reviews from diners.

– Work started to build a new rugby pitch for the Hornets Rugby Football Club.

– After months of wrangling, the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station was given the go-ahead, with the prospect of more jobs for North Somerset.

– Tesco, in Station Road, put new car parking measures in place, meaning people would only get free parking for 30 minutes.

Macmillan world record cream tea attempt, supported by Mercury and Tesco at the Grand Pier. Macmillan world record cream tea attempt, supported by Mercury and Tesco at the Grand Pier.

October

– Weston’s biggest ever cream tea event raised £21,000 for Macmillan. It was held on the Grand Pier and attracted 555 people – 195 shy of the world record.

– It was announced a long-awaited Banwell bypass could go ahead if a new ‘garden village’ was built near Banwell and Churchill.

– Doug Francis was hired as the new Tropicana creative director, with world famous circuses and music stars potentially on the cards for the venue’s future.

– Weston Athletics Club runner Ben Smith raised £288,000 for anti-bullying charities after running more than 10,500 miles.

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Ref wsm Weston Carnival-17. Picture: nodpics Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Ref wsm Weston Carnival-17. Picture: nodpics

November

– Around 36 hours of non-stop rain brought flooding to Weston and many of North Somerset’s villages. At its worst, 4,000 litres of water a minute was pumped out in Locking Castle.

– A campaign for fairer funding in North Somerset, run by the Mercury and MP John Penrose, received a boost after it was announced the district would get more healthcare funding from the Government.

– There was change in store for Weston Fire Station, with 12 Weston firefighter jobs axed, and a specialist ladder appliance was reduced to part-time.

– A plan to build a £2million village hall in Congresbury was given the go ahead.

Weston AC's Christmas Cracker 10km race. Picture: Jeremy Long. Weston AC's Christmas Cracker 10km race. Picture: Jeremy Long.

December

– It was revealed Hutton Moor Leisure Centre would expand, with plans including a gym extension and new tennis courts. A second swimming pool may come later.

– The historic Lord Nelson in Cleeve poured its final pint. It has been bought by Tout Ltd which runs Budgens stores.

– An appeal for a new scanner at Weston General Hospital hit the £100,000 mark. There is still £300,000 to go.

– It was announced the Town Square was next on the list for a transformation – work will start in January.