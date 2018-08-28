Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Iron Age site found on housing development land

PUBLISHED: 08:00 12 October 2018

Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Evidence of a settlement believed to date back to the Iron Age has been found on a site earmarked for 50 homes.

The Mercury reported in July developer Lovell’s proposals for a £15million development called Keepers Gate, located on the edge of Weston’s Oldmixon estate in Wentwood Drive.

MORE: £15m Keepers Gate development will create dozens of homes in Weston.

The two-year construction programme is set to start this winter, and the first homes will go on sale next year.

But an archaeological investigation was recently completed, with experts finding evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement and post-medieval quarrying on the site.

An artist's impression of homes at Keepers Gate. Picture: LovellAn artist's impression of homes at Keepers Gate. Picture: Lovell

A Lovell spokesman confirmed the discovery will not affect the programme of work.

They said: “There has been no delay regarding this scheme and we’re on schedule to start construction early in 2019 on the housing development.

“We’ll be carrying out work in the next few months on the infrastructure, roads and drainage needed before we can start building the homes.

“An archaeological investigation of the site was carried out and found evidence of a Romano-British settlement as well as post-medieval quarrying.

“The archaeological investigation has been fully completed and there will not be any impact on when we start construction.”

The site’s future has been an on-going issue for a number of years after developer Coldharbour Land Ltd applied to North Somerset Council for planning permission to build 60 houses off Wentwood Drive in 2015.

The application attracted hundreds of objections including from Weston Town Council, which said it was concerned the development would fill the space between Bleadon and Weston, damaging their ‘separate identities’.

The subsequent plan was reduced to 50 houses and North Somerset Council officers subsequently recommended the plans for approval.

Thirty five three and four-bedroom homes will be for open market sale while 15 two, three and four-bedroom homes will be affordable properties from Liverty, the South West’s largest housing association.

Lovell stated the homes will appeal to a range of purchasers, including first-time buyers, downsizers and families looking to upsize.

More from Weston Mercury

Iron Age site found on housing development land

50 minutes ago Henry Woodsford
Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Evidence of a settlement believed to date back to the Iron Age has been found on a site earmarked for 50 homes.

Read more

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

06:22 Tom Wright
Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

More firefighters are to be recruited this autumn.

Read more

Council launches free odd jobs support service

Yesterday, 21:00 Tom Wright
The service will help people maintain their independence.

A handy person service centre was opened by North Somerset Council yesterday (Wednesday).

Read more

Bristol venue to host rock band Bloody Knees

Yesterday, 20:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Rock band Bloody Knees will perform in Bristol this month. Picture: Distiller Records

Bristol venue the Crofters Rights is set to host rock band Bloody Knees later this month.

Read more

‘Dangerous swamp’ raises villagers’ fears children could be harmed

Yesterday, 16:00 Sam Frost
Banwell Parish Councillors are calling on authorities to tackle the 'Riverside swamp'.

Villagers are pleading for authorities to take action after a ‘swamp’ formed yards from a busy road and a children’s play area.

Read more

Weston businesses among finalists to win tourism awards

Yesterday, 13:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Weston Lions Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: Eleanor Young

Businesses in Weston and the surrounding areas will get the chance to win awards at a ceremony dedicated to tourism next month.

Read more

Old Westonians celebrate reunion

Yesterday, 10:00 Vicky Angear
Old Westonians annual reunion at the Royal Hotel, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former pupils from a Weston school travelled thousands of miles to attend a reunion with their old classmates.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Alex Lipinski to support American band at Motion in Bristol

Yesterday, 09:00 Vicky Angear
Alex Lipinski and his full band will support The Brian Jonestown Massacre at a Motion in Bristol. Picture: Tess Parks.

Weston singer-songwriter Alex Lipinski is supporting The Brian Jonestown Massacre at a Bristol gig on Sunday.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Fun day with activities for older people in Weston-super-Mare

Yesterday, 09:00 Vicky Angear
Curo Community Connect to hold free Silver Sunday activities for older people.

Older people can meet new friends and try out different activities at a Silver Sunday event near Weston.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Pupil wins scooter for top attendance record

Yesterday, 08:10 Vicky Angear
William, winner of the Windwhistle Primary School attendancecompetition, with headteacher Lyn Hunt.

One lucky pupil from a Weston-super-Mare school has a new set of wheels thanks to his 100 per cent attendance record.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Most Read News

Council launches free odd jobs support service

The service will help people maintain their independence.

‘Dangerous swamp’ raises villagers’ fears children could be harmed

Banwell Parish Councillors are calling on authorities to tackle the 'Riverside swamp'.

Iron Age site found on housing development land

Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

Flood alert issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset coast

A flood warning is in place in Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday). Picture: Simon Williams

Three candidates to stand for seat in North Worle by-election

Marc Alpin, Dave Dash and Lewis Treloar will stand in the by-election.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists