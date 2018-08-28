Help Weston Hospicecare while you shop online

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 October 2018

Shoppers can support the hospice through the Give As You Live campaign.

Supporters of Weston Hospicecare are being offered a new way to contribute cash to the charity – without it costing them a penny.

The hospice has signed up to a new online giving scheme, whereby a small percentage of all transactions is diverted to the charity.

Dozens of major retailers – ranging from high street shops like John Lewis, Boots, Argos, Next, Boots and Marks and Spencer, to supermarkets, travel agents, utility companies and online firms like Amazon and eBay – have signed up to the Give As You Live scheme.

The idea is that every time a shopper makes a purchase, their nominated charity benefits, from as little as one per cent in some cases and up to as much as 20 per cent on others.

Best of all, it costs the buyer absolutely nothing – all of the money donated comes direct from the selling company.

Simon Angear, the hospice’s corporate fundraising manager, said: “If you shop online – and these days, that’s all of us at one time or another – then you can help. It will take only a minute or two, and will cost you nothing – but could reap major rewards for Weston Hospicecare.

“In total, there are more than 400 firms which are part of this scheme – virtually every major high street and online company is involved – and all will donate a percentage of what you spend with them direct to the hospice.

“In essence, you can earn money for the hospice by buying your groceries, booking your holiday, switching your energy provider, eating dinner, watching TV or making a phone call.”

People can sign up individually, but companies can register too, diverting a percentage of their spend when buying in stock or supplies, from stationery to electricity.

Simon added: “I would love to see Weston Hospicecare grow a local legion of everyday fundraisers through this scheme. It is something which requires almost no time, effort, or deviation from your normal routine, but which could have a big financial impact.

“It costs you nothing, but could reap major rewards for a charity you care about. Signing up really is a no-brainer.”

To find out more about details or to support the hospice, visit www.giveasyoulive.com

