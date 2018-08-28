Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stub out your cigarette with the help of Smokefree North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 October 2018

Smokers in North Somerset are struggling to give up.

Smokers in North Somerset are struggling to give up.

Archant

Two Weston ex-smokers are putting the money they saved into a ‘once-in-a-lifetime holiday’ and are now encouraging others like them to stub out their cigarettes for good as part of Stoptober.

Doe and Paul gave up smoking earlier this year.Doe and Paul gave up smoking earlier this year.

Public Health England’s 28-day stop smoking challenge has begun and research shows if people can make it that long without a cigarette, they are five times more likely to kick the habit for good.

North Somerset Council is on hand to support those who want to quit as it invites people to link up with the Smokefree North Somerset team.

The team is available throughout the month to provide advice and support as well as offer a wide choice of evidence-based stop smoking aids.

Recovery support workers Doe Patrick, aged 53, and Paul Callaghan, aged 50, decided to give up smoking as part of their New Year’s resolution.

Doe and Paul gave up smoking earlier this year.Doe and Paul gave up smoking earlier this year.

The Weston pair were keen to start the process after learning about the health concerns so decided to start off with a Stop Smoking drop-in session at Tesco, in Weston, which takes place at 6pm every Wednesday.

They opted to use Champix, a prescription stop smoking aid, which made their attempt much easier and, although Paul recently had a small relapse, he is climbing ‘back on the wagon’ by attending the drop-in sessions again.

Doe has stayed smoke-free throughout.

The couple said: “We enjoy our weekly visits to the team at the drop-in and have found their help and information invaluable.

“All the money saved from not smoking is going towards our ‘once-in-a-lifetime holiday’ to Kathmandu and Tibet, which is one of the many positive outcomes of not smoking.

“We would not be in this position if it was not for the team.”

The Smokefree North Somerset team aims to make it as easy as possible to quit for good and works to encourage the people in their service.

Smokers are being urged to sign up for the challenge and to save money and enjoy the health benefits cutting out the habit can have.

Contact Smokefree North Somerset on smokefree@n-somerset.gov.uk or call 01275 546744, text HELP to 07800 001316 or visit www.smokefreenorthsomerset.co.uk

More from Weston Mercury

Weston teen to perform in tonight’s X Factor Six Chair Challenge

16:30 Eleanor Young
Kezia Povey performing with her new band Sweet Sense. Picture: Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond

A Weston-super-Mare teen who wowed the judges in her X Factor audition is set to perform in the Six Chair Challenge tonight (Saturday) in her new girl group.

Read more

PICTURE PAST: October 4, 1968 – Weston Olympic swimmer dies

16:00
A huge crane with 25-cwt. ball attachment, was used this week in demolition work at the Electricity Board offices in Locking Road, Weston. Uneven sinkage caused damage to walls and ceilings at the offices, completed in 1960 at the cost of £110 000, and a new building is to be built, on piles, on the same site. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

A swimming legend died 50 years ago this week after a career spanning five Olympics.

Read more

Gallery: A week in pictures around Weston

15:00 Alex Walton
Week in Weston from our readers. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Don’t miss our weekly round-up of readers’ photos.

Read more
iwitness24

Party fundraiser makes big donation to Weston charity

18:00 Sam Frost
More than £6,000 was handed toThe Ian Ritchie Foundation. Picture: Chris Pack

A charity party attended by a big crowd raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

Read more

Weston-super-Mare fundraises for Macmillan Cancer Support

15:00 Eleanor Young
Mel Bridgman and Kay Grigri enjoy tea at Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Tea, coffee and cakes were the order of the day on Friday for Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Read more

PHOTOS: Excellent exhibits at village show

14:00 Sam Frost
Congresbury Autumn Show, Dawn Odoi with her prize winning vegetables. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge vegetables, pretty flowers and sumptuous cakes were among the creations on display at a village show at the weekend.

Read more

Stub out your cigarette with the help of Smokefree North Somerset

13:00 Eleanor Young
Smokers in North Somerset are struggling to give up.

Two Weston ex-smokers are putting the money they saved into a ‘once-in-a-lifetime holiday’ and are now encouraging others like them to stub out their cigarettes for good as part of Stoptober.

Read more

Exhibits to showcase Weston’s suffragette movement

10:00 Henry Woodsford
Feminist Archive South will host exhibits and workshops. Picture: Alison Bancroft

A project celebrating women’s activism is coming to Weston next week.

Read more

Win tickets to enjoy Motown legends in Weston

09:00 Sam Frost
The Drifters.

A legendary American music group, which has delighted huge audiences for more than half a century, will perform on a Weston-super-Mare stage next month, and they are promising to roll back the years with some unforgettable hits of years gone by.

Read more

Hair salon raises hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare

Yesterday, 21:00 Henry Woodsford
Almost £900 was raised for the hospice. Picture: Paul Hobbs

A Kewstoke hair salon raised more than £900 for Weston Hospicecare.

Read more

Most Read News

Weston teen to perform in tonight’s X Factor Six Chair Challenge

Kezia Povey performing with her new band Sweet Sense. Picture: Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond

Severe delays on M5 following car accident and oil spill

The traffic is building up northbound on the M5. Picture: Traffic England

Staff fear for safety after carbon monoxide leak

Fraudster jailed after £350k tax scam exposed

Philip Ryle was jailed for three years and eight months. Picture: HMRC

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Richard lennox

Hair salon raises hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare

Almost £900 was raised for the hospice. Picture: Paul Hobbs

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists