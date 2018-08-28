Stub out your cigarette with the help of Smokefree North Somerset

Smokers in North Somerset are struggling to give up. Archant

Two Weston ex-smokers are putting the money they saved into a ‘once-in-a-lifetime holiday’ and are now encouraging others like them to stub out their cigarettes for good as part of Stoptober.

Public Health England’s 28-day stop smoking challenge has begun and research shows if people can make it that long without a cigarette, they are five times more likely to kick the habit for good.

North Somerset Council is on hand to support those who want to quit as it invites people to link up with the Smokefree North Somerset team.

The team is available throughout the month to provide advice and support as well as offer a wide choice of evidence-based stop smoking aids.

Recovery support workers Doe Patrick, aged 53, and Paul Callaghan, aged 50, decided to give up smoking as part of their New Year’s resolution.

The Weston pair were keen to start the process after learning about the health concerns so decided to start off with a Stop Smoking drop-in session at Tesco, in Weston, which takes place at 6pm every Wednesday.

They opted to use Champix, a prescription stop smoking aid, which made their attempt much easier and, although Paul recently had a small relapse, he is climbing ‘back on the wagon’ by attending the drop-in sessions again.

Doe has stayed smoke-free throughout.

The couple said: “We enjoy our weekly visits to the team at the drop-in and have found their help and information invaluable.

“All the money saved from not smoking is going towards our ‘once-in-a-lifetime holiday’ to Kathmandu and Tibet, which is one of the many positive outcomes of not smoking.

“We would not be in this position if it was not for the team.”

The Smokefree North Somerset team aims to make it as easy as possible to quit for good and works to encourage the people in their service.

Smokers are being urged to sign up for the challenge and to save money and enjoy the health benefits cutting out the habit can have.

Contact Smokefree North Somerset on smokefree@n-somerset.gov.uk or call 01275 546744, text HELP to 07800 001316 or visit www.smokefreenorthsomerset.co.uk