Delay on building schools in Somerset due to funding cuts

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 October 2018

Schools are due to be built in Burnham and Highbridge.

Plans to build 24 schools in Somerset have been delayed due to council funding cuts.

Somerset County Council pledged in January to spend £140million on building schools and improving older ones over the next seven to 10 years, including in Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge.

But plans are on hold after its cabinet voted to make £15million of cuts to more than 70 different services by 2020, including its school building programme.

A council spokesman said: “Given the increased pressures on our finances, we are reviewing all spending including our schools building programme, how it is funded and its timescale.

“We will continue to work with district council colleagues to secure appropriate funding from developers as the population of Somerset grows and making requests to Government for more grant funding to support the need for places.

“We are confident we will meet the need for spaces.”

