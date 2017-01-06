Stephen Mangan spotted filming star-studded Sky Atlantic comedy Bliss on Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier

Stephen Mangan filming Sky Atlantic's Bliss on Weston-super-Mare's Grand Pier. Archant

Stephen Mangan, the actor and comedian from Episodes and The Green Wing has been filming a new TV comedy in Weston-super-Mare this afternoon (Friday).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen Mangan filming Sky Atlantic's Bliss on Weston-super-Mare's Grand Pier. Stephen Mangan filming Sky Atlantic's Bliss on Weston-super-Mare's Grand Pier.

Mangan has been filming a Sky Atlantic comedy drama called Bliss, which will also star Heather Graham (Austin Powers, The Hangover Part III) and Jo Hartley (This Is England ‘86).

The show was announced by Sky Atlantic in November, and is directed by David Cross, who has also worked on US comedy Arrested Development.

The crew have set up next to the Premier Inn, while filming has been underway on the Grand Pier this afternoon.

The series follows the complicated double life of Andrew (Mangan), a travel writer who finds himself living between two sets of wives and children whose existences are unknown to each other.

After the show was announced, Mangan said: “I’ve always wanted two wives so this project is very close to my heart. And I get to work with the super-talent that is David Cross. I can’t wait.”

Heather Graham has also posted on Instagram to say she was ‘freaking out’ over the beautiful English countryside.

* For more information, pick up a copy of the Mercury on Thursday.