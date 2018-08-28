Hospital radio charity celebrates 40th anniversary

Founding member and president John Jiggins and chairman Jo Newey. Archant

A free radio service celebrated four decades of serving the patients of Weston-super-Mare last week with a big celebration.

Sunshine Hospital Radio has been entertaining people at Weston General Hospital since 1978, and a party was held at the town’s Royal Hotel on Friday to mark the special occasion.

Volunteers old and new came together at the hotel to toast the 40-year milestone with a medley of music, dancing and food, and the organisation was awarded a certificate by the Hospital Broadcast Association.

The landmark year has been a busy one for the charity, which saw its new studio opened by Glastonbury Festival organiser Michael Eavis in August.

The charity’s chairman, Jo Newey, said it was a lovely occasion for everyone connected with Sunshine Hospital Radio.

She said: “It’s been great to get everybody together to share their happy memories of years gone by, and also look forward to the future of the station.”