Plaque unveiled at The Playhouse in memory of Ken Dodd

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 October 2018

Plaque paying tribute to Ken Dodd being unveiled by Friends of the Playhouse chairman, Barbara Mewse and president, Cllr Ros Willis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A plaque paying tribute to the late comedian Ken Dodd has been unveiled at The Playhouse in Weston.

Ken Dodd was a patron of the Friends of The Playhouse for many years and loved performing at the High Street venue.

The Friends of The Playhouse installed the tribute, which reads: “In memory of Sir Ken Dodd OBE. How tickled we were to have him as our patron of The Friends Of The Playhouse. We will miss him and his timeless humour.”

The group now has two new patrons – Richard Cadell who presents Sooty And Sweep and Trevor Payne who is the originator and star of the hit show That’ll Be The Day.

That’ll Be The Day has been touring for 33 years and tickets sell out for the show every time it visits Weston.

The Friends Of The Playhouse has raised nearly £250,000 for the theatre since it formed in 1991 and it has more than 450 members.

Topic Tags:

