Chance to tour Glastonbury Festival site with Michael Eavis

A charity which supports the elderly is offering people the chance to win a tour of the Glastonbury Festival site with its founder.

Age UK is encouraging people to purchase a ticket for its grand charity ball and enter a lottery to win a tour around Worthy Farm with Michael Eavis.

The private tour will see people go around with Mr Eavis in his Land Rover.

The ball will be held at Rookery Manor, in Edingworth Road, and will celebrate the charity’s 70th birthday.

It will also raise cash to allow it to continue to reach out to more older local people in need and to provide vital help to enable them to enjoy later life.

The Blue Others, a 14-piece band, will entertain the crowd who will sit for a three-course meal, a casino, auction and raffle as well as the main prize.

It will run from 7pm-1am on November 10.

Tickets, priced £45-320, are available online at www.ageuk.org/somerset