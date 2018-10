Traffic on M5 in Weston-super-Mare after crash

Archant

A crash between a car and a lorry is causing slow traffic on the M5 in Weston-super-Mare this morning (Friday).

The entry ramp at junction 21 is partially blocked northbound with one lane closed and vehicles moving slowly.

Lane one on the motorway is also closed as a result of the accident.