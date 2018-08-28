Roadworks planned for busy village road
PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 October 2018
Archant
Temporary two-way traffic lights are in place in Havyatt Road in Wrington to prepare for work which is due to start in the area.
The traffic lights span across a 110-metre length area of road, which needs to be repaired due to damage caused by subsidence.
There are also barriers in place on either side of the road to stop a wall from getting damaged, which runs alongside the Congresbury Yeo river.
The wall, which supports the road, is ‘bulging and in danger of collapse’ – which is causing the subsidence damage.
North Somerset Council is set to carry out the repairs which will last until March next year.
The council has also warned of a potential road closure if repairs cannot be made while the traffic lights are in place.
It said it endeavoured to keep ‘disruption to a minimum’ and will give people ‘as much advance warning as possible’ to plan alternative routes.