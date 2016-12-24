Wartime Weston-super-Mare: What was Christmas Day like 100 years ago during World War One?

The Grove Park war memorial shortly after it was unveiled in the1920s (Weston Museum collection). Sub

Christmas is in the air, and Weston-super-Mare is filled with sparkling lights and shoppers picking up last-minute gifts. But 100 years ago, Christmas was not such a happy occasion. World War One was raging, the town filled with wounded soldiers, and families were receiving the very worst news in the post.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emmanuel Church's war memorial. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley Emmanuel Church's war memorial. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

Mercury reporter Sarah Robinson has delved through the archives to see how Christmas was celebrated in the town in December 1916.

“Yet another war Christmas. At this time last year, no-one, not even the most pessimistic, anticipated hostilities would still be raging when another Christmas came round,” Weston’s newspaper reported on December 23, 1916.

But raging it was. The Battle of the Somme, the bloodiest of battles in which 30 Weston men died, was finally over. But, unbeknown to anyone, there were still 23 months – and one more Christmas – of the conflict to go.

In terms of casualties, 1916 had been the worst year so far for Weston. Grove Park’s war memorial lists 101 casualties for that year, compared to 25 in 1914 and 44 in 1915.

The memorial in Grove Park. The memorial in Grove Park.

The Mercury’s predecessor, the Weston Gazette, described the scenes awaiting the town’s soldiers still serving in the trenches on Christmas Day.

Its military correspondent wrote: “This Christmas Day, just as the last one and the one before, will be heralded in not by singing angels but by screeching of shot and shell carrying messages of death and destruction instead of greetings of goodwill to all men.”

But, in a bid to boost morale, it adds: “Will they [the soldiers] be downhearted about it? Not they. Their folks at home may be a little sad about it, but our brave boys will be as cheery as ever.”

The Gazette said the soldiers in the trenches would enjoy a ‘Christmassy atmosphere’ in the mud, where ‘music of the mouth organ would mingle with machine gun fire’.

Weston artist Alfred Leete's iconic recruitment poster. Weston artist Alfred Leete's iconic recruitment poster.

Back in Weston, the Post Office employed an additional 36 women and 23 men – not just because of the busy Christmas period, but because so many of its staff were away fighting.

An entire page of the paper was dedicated to men appealing for exemptions to serving on the front.

One father applied for his 18-year-old son, Aubrey Barton Harris, from Orchard Street, to be exempt from serving, on the basis his son was running the family business.

But Aubrey’s father received the very worst news that Christmas – the tribunal decided ‘the son would be far more useful to the army and would take the father’s place’.

Corporal CH Parker (Weston Gazette). Corporal CH Parker (Weston Gazette).

The Gazette also announced the death of Corporal Clarence Henry Parker, of Anstice Terrace, who died in the Balkans.

In the last line of his final letter to his parents, dated November 21, 1916, he wrote ominously: “We have had no casualties yet.”

Despite the losses, Christmas celebrations continued, although the paper said: “The festival of Christmas was robbed of much of its customary mirth and revelry.”

At the Red Cross Hospital at Ashcombe House, wounded soldiers enjoyed a hearty Christmas dinner with turkey and plum pudding. A telegram from King George VI was read out, and they ate afternoon tea and played charades.

Red Cross Hospital. Picture courtesy of John Crockford-Hawley. Red Cross Hospital. Picture courtesy of John Crockford-Hawley.

Weston’s Advertising and Entertainments Association catered for 2,500 soldiers, and there were concerts at Knightstone Pavilion, and the Town Hall.

For one Weston family, the Christmas of 1916 could never be remembered fondly – Private Frederick Charles Sansom was killed in action on Christmas Day.

The Gazette said the wounded soldiers would have much preferred to be on the battlefield than eating Christmas dinner in Weston. Whether this was really what they thought, we may never know.