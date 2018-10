Washing machine fire in Weston-super-Mare

Archant

A washing machine fire has been tackled by Weston-super-Mare crews.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property in Leonides Avenue, in Weston, at around 10.30am yesterday (Thursday) after the appliance had caught alight.

Although the fire was out on arrival, crews removed the washing machine and isolated the power.

The fire is thought to have started accidentally.