Gallery

Crowds ‘marvel’ at Weston-super-Mare’s Weekend of Wonders event

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Acrobats and circus acts have been entertaining thousands of people in Weston.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Italian Gardens played host to an awe-inspiring Weekend of Wonders full of spectacular performances.

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Fiona Matthews, creative director at organiser Theatre Orchard, was thrilled with how the event on Saturday went.

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

She said: “Weekend of Wonders was a great success, with an abundance of enjoyment and enthusiasm displayed by audiences.

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“It was a pleasure to see the town filled with sunshine, energy and laughter, as crowds of people and families having fun spilled into the Italian Gardens to marvel at top circus acts and surreal antics.

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“Theatre Orchard is looking forward to building on the popularity of the event to make it an annual fixture on the town’s calendar.”

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON