Pubs recognised by CAMRA

The Butchers Arms owners Nick Williams and Cas Radnedge with Nathan and Luke Radnedge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Three pubs in the Mercury patch have been rewarded for their real ale selections.

Weston’s The Criterion, in Upper Church Road, Off The Rails, in Station Road, and The Butcher’s Arms, in Yatton’s High Street, have made it into the Campaign for Real Ale society’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2019.

The book acknowledges more than 4,500 pubs it feels serve the best quality ale across the country and is completely independent, with evaluations made by CAMRA volunteers.

The Butcher’s Arms’ landlady Cas Radnedge is thrilled by the recognition.

She said: “It is fantastic to be recognised like this and it is a real boost for us.

“Me and my staff have worked very hard over the past two years to turn this pub around.

“When we took it over there were so many issues, it had a bad reputation as being a rowdy place and the inside of the building was damp and dirty, so to be acknowledged by CAMRA is great news for us.”