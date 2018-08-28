Work begins on £13m health care hub for Weston-super-Mare

Construction work on a health centre which will cost more than £13million has begun.

The health and active skills centre, located at Weston College’s Loxton Road campus, will enable the college to expand its teaching for health and social care, as well as providing facilities for the community to use.

A full planning application for the multi-functional three-story building, which has a total internal floor area of 3,209sqm, was submitted in November last year.

The Mercury reported in January the college wants to support the increasing demand on the health sector and address the NHS shortages in the area.

It will be the first facility of its kind in the South West and courses will enable young people and adults to learn from level one up to degree level.

Work has already got under way on the £13.3million project which will include specialist training facilities, a sports hall, fitness suite, café and outside sports pitches.

Midas Construction, which also built the law and professional services academy at the Winter Gardens, will build the facility.

Dr Paul Phillips, the principal and chief executive of the Weston College Group, said: “This is an important investment in the future of healthcare in the region.

“We looked at a number of options when it came to building this centre, but the one which was most viable was to build it at our Loxton Campus, which is a stone’s throw away from Weston General Hospital.

“The development will bring together the college’s health and social care, sports therapy and active living curricula into one bespoke facility, which will benefit our students as well as the wider community.

“As well as providing qualifications to people new to the healthcare sector, the centre will also work with local and regional employers to upskill and retrain their staff.”

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston Area Health Trust, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for partnership working between Weston College and Weston General Hospital.

“This demonstrates the investment we are both making to support the learning and development of students.

“We hope it will also help the recruitment and retention of staff as well as supporting the increased demand on healthcare.”