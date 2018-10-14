Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

London Marathon places up for grabs for Weston Hospicecare supporters

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 October 2018

Weston Hospicecare has five Gold Bond places for runners to take part in the Weston Hospicecare.

Weston Hospicecare has five Gold Bond places for runners to take part in the Weston Hospicecare.

Archant

Keen athletes whose London Marathon 2019 hopes may have been dashed this week still have an opportunity to take part in the famous race – by running on behalf of Weston Hospicecare.

The event is one of the best-known marathons in the world, and always has far more applications for places than organisers could ever hope to accommodate.

That means would-be runners are entered into a ballot for race places, and every year thousands face disappointment when the successful names are revealed.

This year was no different when ballot results were announced on Monday – but there remains another route to the starting line for those who were unsuccessful.

Charities around the country hold Gold Bond places which enable runners to take part in return for meeting a minimum sponsorship pledge for their cause.

Weston Hospicecare holds five of these places, and is now inviting applications from local runners who are keen to support the hospice by taking part.

The hospice’s challenge manager Simon Angear said: “We know how tough it can be to secure a London Marathon slot, and how much of a disappointment it can be for runners to miss out on a ballot place.

“But all is not lost. We’re now inviting applications from people who are still keen to take part, and who would relish the opportunity to support Weston Hospicecare at the same time.

“Feedback from our runners in past years tells us that the London Marathon is a fabulous experience, and the sense of achievement felt at the finish line is second to none.

“Plus, every pace is a step towards helping Weston Hospicecare to care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families – and every penny counts for us.”

Runners who are awarded the hospice’s Gold Bond places are encouraged to raise a minimum of £2,000 in sponsorship, but are supported through the fundraising process by the hospice team.

Anyone who would like to apply for one of the hospice’s London Marathon places can download an application form by logging on to westonhospicecare.org.uk, or request a copy by emailing simon.angear@westonhospicecare.org.uk or call 01934 423947.

Topic Tags:

More from Weston Mercury

London Marathon places up for grabs for Weston Hospicecare supporters

09:00 Vicky Angear
Weston Hospicecare has five Gold Bond places for runners to take part in the Weston Hospicecare.

Keen athletes whose London Marathon 2019 hopes may have been dashed this week still have an opportunity to take part in the famous race – by running on behalf of Weston Hospicecare.

Read more
Weston Hospicecare Weston-super-Mare

Father grateful as eye test findings lead to operation ‘to save his life’

07:00 Henry Woodsford
Rama Venket booked Robert Reading in for an urgent eye test. Picture: Emma Snowdon

A 62-year-old man has praised the quick actions of an optician who saved his life.

Read more

Chance to tour Glastonbury Festival site with Michael Eavis

17 minutes ago Eleanor Young
No caption needed.

A charity which supports the elderly is offering people the chance to win a tour of the Glastonbury Festival site with its founder.

Read more

Escape room adventure at Weston Museum

08:19 Vicky Angear
Weston Museum is launching an escape room.

Puzzle fans are in for a treat as Weston Museum hosts its own escape room.

Read more
Weston Museum Weston-super-Mare

REVIEW: ‘Magical’ evening of dance at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre

Yesterday, 12:55 Eleanor Young
The Emerald Storm.

Toes were tapping and hands were clapping as a company of Irish river dancers took to the stage in Emerald Storm on Friday.

Read more

Poll: Bad Brexit could hit staffing of NHS, warns CCG chief

Yesterday, 12:00 Jack Pitts and Tom Wright
Julia Ross has been appointed as the new chief officer for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCGs.

Recruitment at NHS centres, such as Weston General Hospital, could be badly affected by a poor Brexit agreement.

Read more

Dancers twirl and twist for air ambulance charity

Yesterday, 10:00 Eleanor Young
Yatton Sequence Dance charity dance (charity this year is Great Western Air Ambulance) at Claverham Village Hall.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Couples two-stepped their way around a village hall in a bid to raise cash for an air ambulance charity.

Read more

Weston Woods earns centenary fields protection for World War One anniversary

Yesterday, 08:02 Tom Wright
North Somerset Chairman Cllr David Jolley, RBL Somerset County Chairman Maj. Robert McDonald and Cllr Peter Bryant (armed forces champion). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Woods has been dedicated in memory of those who lost their lives fighting for their country during World War One.

Read more

Rise in second homes bought in North Somerset

Yesterday, 06:34 Tom Wright

The number of second homes being bought in North Somerset is on the up – despite an increase in tax.

Read more

Weston’s heritage brightened up by civic society

Sunday, October 14, 2018 Tom Wright
Mike McKee with one of the repainted signs. Picture: Weston Civic Society

Some of Weston town centre’s most popular streets have been spruced up this week.

Read more

Most Read News

Father grateful as eye test findings lead to operation ‘to save his life’

Rama Venket booked Robert Reading in for an urgent eye test. Picture: Emma Snowdon

Man with handgun attempts to rob Weston-super-Mare shop

Do you know this man?

Woman dies after being hit by train between Worle and Weston

Weston Railway Station.

Bad Brexit could hit staffing of NHS, warns CCG chief

Julia Ross has been appointed as the new chief officer for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCGs.

Weston Woods earns centenary fields protection for World War One anniversary

North Somerset Chairman Cllr David Jolley, RBL Somerset County Chairman Maj. Robert McDonald and Cllr Peter Bryant (armed forces champion). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Spectacular’ balloon show to dazzle Weston’s seafront

Beautiful balloons will line Weston's seafront. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists