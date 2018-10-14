Advanced search

Escape room adventure at Weston Museum

PUBLISHED: 08:19 16 October 2018

Weston Museum is launching an escape room.

Puzzle fans are in for a treat as Weston Museum hosts its own escape room.

The museum, in Burlington Street, has teamed up with Lock & Code escape rooms to put on an alternative Halloween experience on October 26-27.

Locked in the Museum will feature four escape rooms set up in different parts of the museum and teams of six will work together to solve the puzzles to escape.

Museum volunteers will also be dressed in period costumes to assist players during the game.

Escape fans can book in for 6.30pm or 8pm slots on October 26 and 5pm, 6.30pm and 8pm sessions on October 27.

Tickets are £15 per person or £50 for a group of four.

The games suit players over aged 12 and sessions last around 45 minutes to an hour.

Clara’s Café and Bar will be open on both nights to serve food and refreshments.

To book, call the museum, in Burlington Street, on 01934 621028.

Escape room adventure at Weston Museum

