Exhibits to showcase Weston’s suffragette movement

Feminist Archive South will host exhibits and workshops. Picture: Alison Bancroft Archant

A project celebrating women’s activism is coming to Weston next week.

Hatpins to Hashtags aims to showcase the legacy of Weston’s suffragette movement.

The exhibition is being hosted by Weston College at the conference centre, in Lower Church Road, on Thursday from 5-8.30pm.

Digital democracy workshops will take place at the same venue from 10am-5pm both on Thursday, as well as October 13 and 18.

Posters from Feminist Archive South’s collection will be displayed in the politics and protest exhibition, and a series of free events including forums with the BME network and Weston Pride will also be taking place.

Paul Keegan, group director of the college, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for people to engage directly with archive materials and to relate them to their current experiences.”

For more information about the events, log on to www.h2h.feministarchivesouth.org.uk