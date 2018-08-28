Advanced search

Charity donates wheelchair bike to girl with cerebral palsy

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 October 2018

Elisha with her new wheelchair bike, paid for with a grant from Weston Sunbeams.

Elisha with her new wheelchair bike, paid for with a grant from Weston Sunbeams.

An eight-year-old girl with cerebral palsy can now go on bike rides with her family, thanks to a Weston charity.

Weston Sunbeams has given a grant to Elisha Enchill for a Van-Raam O-pair Wheelchair Cycle which will enable her to enjoy rides with her family and friends.

Elisha’s Mum Rachael said: “Elisha has cerebral palsy and thanks to the kind generosity of Weston Sunbeams she will now be able to participate in lots more family activities.”

Weston Sunbeams – formally Weston and District Society – offers grants from £5-5,000 to help people with additional needs.

A charity spokesman said: “We have recently changed the charity’s name and would like to get our message out to people needing our help.

“We are legally bound by certain criteria, but our grants can be used for a wide variety of needs.”

For more information about grants, visit www.westonsunbeams.co.uk

Charity donates wheelchair bike to girl with cerebral palsy

