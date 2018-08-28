Football club praises volunteer after 20 years of service

A hard-working volunteer has been hailed by Weston Football Club after two decades of service.

Dave Thorne has been helping the Seagulls off the field for 20 years as a first-aider and working in the club shop.

The club has paid tribute to Dave, who says the highlight so far was the 2014 FA Cup first round tie with Doncaster Rovers, which saw Weston lose 4-1 in front of almost 3,000 people at the Woodspring Stadium.

He added: “They were looking for a first-aider and I had just happened to have passed my course, so I decided to volunteer and here I am, 20 years later, still helping the club out on match days.”

Dave says he loves laughing and joking with fans on match days, adding he ‘wouldn’t change it for anything’.

Marketing manager Alex Crowther said: “Everyone at the football club would like to thank Dave for his service.

“People like him really do help make the club what it is.”