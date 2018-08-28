Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Football club praises volunteer after 20 years of service

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 October 2018

Marketing manager Alex Crowther and Dave Thorne.

Marketing manager Alex Crowther and Dave Thorne.

Archant

A hard-working volunteer has been hailed by Weston Football Club after two decades of service.

Dave Thorne has been helping the Seagulls off the field for 20 years as a first-aider and working in the club shop.

The club has paid tribute to Dave, who says the highlight so far was the 2014 FA Cup first round tie with Doncaster Rovers, which saw Weston lose 4-1 in front of almost 3,000 people at the Woodspring Stadium.

He added: “They were looking for a first-aider and I had just happened to have passed my course, so I decided to volunteer and here I am, 20 years later, still helping the club out on match days.”

Dave says he loves laughing and joking with fans on match days, adding he ‘wouldn’t change it for anything’.

Marketing manager Alex Crowther said: “Everyone at the football club would like to thank Dave for his service.

“People like him really do help make the club what it is.”

More from Weston Mercury

GOBLIN COMBE: ‘Jewel in the crown’ reopens

17:00 Sam Frost
Alice Tucker (bottom right) is running activities at Goblin Combe.

Weeks after activities at an environment centre used by children and vulnerable people were shut down, an independent education specialist has stepped in to help.

Read more

Worlebury duo enjoy success at county event at Burnham & Berrow

15:53 Bickell, Dave
Lynne Johnson and Amanda Cook.

Worlebury Golf Club duo Lynne Johnson and Amanda Cook tasted success at the Somerset County Ladies Golf Association nine-hole Champion of Champions competition at Burnham & Berrow.

Read more

First-ever victories for Weston Supers after double header

15:30 Bickell, Dave
Weston Supers.

Weston Supers American football team recorded their first-ever victories in a double header in Exeter.

Read more

Excellent results for Splitz gymnasts

15:12 Bickell, Dave
Splitz Gymnastics Club new tracksuits.

Splitz Gymnastics Club members achieved some excellent results at the Honiton invitational competition.

Read more

Winscombe Ladies remain third in the league table

14:54 Bickell, Dave
Sarah Holland.

Winscombe Ladies scored a goal with less than a minute gone against Plymouth University and went on to score two more to secure all three points.

Read more

Weston crash into Swindon to take all three points.

14:54 Bickell, Dave
A field hockey player about to pass the ball

Weston defeated bottom club Swindon to keep up their 100 per cent start to the season.

Read more

Owners announce closure of AJ’s Karting and Laser tag with ‘heavy heart’

14:50 Vicky Angear
Picture: Chris Sweet

A popular go-karting and laser quest business in Weston-super-Mare has been forced to close today (Wednesday).

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Uphill start the new season with mixed results

14:31 Bickell, Dave
Uphill Badminton Club juniors.

Uphill Badminton Club’s A team started the new season with mixed results, winning one and losing one match.

Read more

Busy week for Weston Open Badminton Club

14:31 Bickell, Dave
Badminton.

Weston Open Badminton Club enjoyed a busy week, with three matches in five days.

Read more

Football club praises volunteer after 20 years of service

32 minutes ago Sam Frost
Marketing manager Alex Crowther and Dave Thorne.

A hard-working volunteer has been hailed by Weston Football Club after two decades of service.

Read more

Most Read News

Owners announce closure of AJ’s Karting and Laser tag with ‘heavy heart’

Picture: Chris Sweet

Conservatives win North Worle by-election

Marc Aplin will represent North Worle on Weston's Town Council. Picture: Marc Aplin

New gay bar opens in Weston-super-Mare

Joel and Mel behind the bar at the new Proud Bar in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Nigel Briers

Health centre saved from closure after contract deal

Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre.

New chief executive appointed by North Somerset Council

Jo Walker will take over as North Somerset Council's new chief executive. Picture: Clint Randall (www.pixelprphotography.co.uk)

M5 lanes closed for emergency repairs

The M5 has lanes closed between Portishead and Clevedon.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists