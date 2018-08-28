Theatre Orchard to put on autumn arts workshops

Weston Museum. Picture: Keith Spicer Keith Spicer

A series of free creative workshops will be held in Weston over the coming weeks.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arts development charity, Theatre Orchard, will host the Engage sessions and is looking for budding actors, singers, clowns, puppeteers and artists to take part.

Most of the workshops will be held at the museum in Burlington Street and will begin with singing sessions on three consecutive Sundays, starting this week.

There will also be a MathildaMathilda art exhibition from Tuesday to October 21 and a puppet morning inspired by the pieces on October 13.

Theatre Orchard creative director, Fiona Matthews, said: “Theatre Orchard’s Engage programme is a vital part of our work and designed to inspire and uplift.

“We are really excited to be launching such an amazing array of workshops which give people the chance to take part in new, creative experiences at the same time as celebrating Weston’s heydays and high days.”