Weston businesses among finalists to win tourism awards

Weston Lions Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: Eleanor Young Archant

Businesses in Weston and the surrounding areas will get the chance to win awards at a ceremony dedicated to tourism next month.

Finalists of The Bristol, Bath and Somerset Tourism Awards have been announced and 84 businesses in the South West are in the running.

Those up for awards include Weston’s Lions Club for its Real Ale And Cider Festival which is in the tourism event of the year category.

Weston’s Visitor Information Centre could win a service of the year award and eat:Festivals, which holds events in Weston and Burnham regularly, is up for a responsible, ethical and sustainable tourism prize.

Businesses will find out if they have won a bronze, silver or gold award at the ceremony in Bath which is being held at the Apex Hotel.

It will be hosted by BBC Radio Bristol presenter Laura Rawlings and former Bath Rugby captain Phil de Glanville on November 15.