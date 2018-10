Crews tackle Weston-super-Mare car fire

The fire was in Ottawa Road. Picture: Google Google

A car fire was put out in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Tuesday) night.

Crews attended the incident in Ottawa Road at around 8.15pm.

They used breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and foam to extinguish the blaze.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was also used to clear smoke.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.