Young people in Weston-super-Mare caught without TV licences

60 young people in Weston-super-Mare have been caught without a licence in the past year. Picture: TV Licensing Archant

Sixty people in Weston were caught watching live TV without a licence in the past year, new figures have revealed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The TV Licensing company has announced 60 people between the ages of 18-25 were caught watching TV without a licence in the area since last October.

The company is also reminding anyone who watches or records live TV without one can be fined up to £1,000.

A South West spokesperson for the company said: “If you are watching live TV on any device, including mobiles and tablets, or watch catch up programmes on BBC iPlayer – you need to be covered by a TV licence.”

People who watch live TV through online streaming services including Virgin Media, Sky Go and Amazon Instant Video would also need a licence.

For more information and to check if you need a TV licence, visit www.tvlicensing.co.uk or call 03007 906113.