‘Affordable parking permits are needed’ in Weston

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 October 2018

The leader of North Somerset Council, Nigel Ashton, has promised a review of parking will begin in the coming weeks.

The leader of North Somerset Council, Nigel Ashton, has promised a review of parking will begin in the coming weeks.

Archant

Westonians have demanded parking permits for residents of the town centre, after North Somerset Council confirmed a review of regulations is imminent.

The council will launch a cross-party review of parking – which has long been a hot topic in Weston, particularly since the authority took control of enforcement from Avon and Somerset Constabulary in April 2017 – across North Somerset.

Complaints have been made from some shoppers, homeowners and businessmen alike.

They feel the authority’s parking policies, and the enforcement of them, has created or exacerbated a myriad of issues including a lack of provision for residents and declining footfall in the town centre.

A poll on the Weston Mercury website found 74 per cent of 118 voters think residents’ parking permits are needed.

Leader Nigel Ashton confirmed at a full council meeting at Weston Town Hall on September 25 the framework for the review is being created, and it will be launched in the coming weeks.

Many people took to social media to share their view.

Rob Baker said: “Affordable parking permits are needed for many areas of Weston.

“Try parking anywhere near your home on Upper Kewstoke Road, South Road and Madeira Road in the summer when the tourists are too tight to pay for the car park.

“Many of the roads are virtually impassable at that time of year even the emergency vehicles can’t get through on occasions.”

Ella Sayce wrote: “The whole thing’s a disaster.

“We need to have some more leeway – it’s costing me 80p extra a day to drop my children into nursery.

“Add that up through the year and it’s a lot. And people can’t even park outside their homes.”

Sam Merrick commented: “I would pay definitely to park at least somewhere down my own street.”

Jacqueline McGregor commented: “Years ago it was talked about, now it’s 10 years later and still residents permits are no nearer happening.”

Gareth Saunders wrote: “If there is a shortage of residents’ parking (spaces) now what on earth will it be like when a further 1,200 new housing units are built in the town centre?”

