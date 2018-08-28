Advanced search

Fundraisers run 100 miles for Children’s Hospice South West

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 October 2018

Two Weston runners completed a 100-mile ultra-marathon to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West.

Elaine Eldridge and Ben, who are members of Milton Larder Running Club, completed the Robin Hood 100 in Sherwood Forest.

The duo ran non-stop for 29 hours and have raised more than £500 for the Wraxall charity.

The club was set up five years ago and members take part in social runs throughout the week.

They have also traveled to the Paris, Berlin and New York marathons to raise money for charity.

Ten members will be taking part in the Snowdonia Maraton on October 27 to raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

The club runs from the Milton Larder Café most Saturdays.

To sponsor Elaine and Ben,  log on to uk.virginmoneygiving.com

