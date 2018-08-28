Advanced search

Weekend events to be hosted for region’s public service heros

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 October 2018

Westons Grand Pier is hosting weekend events for people who work for public services and life-saving charities. Picture: Jessie Hawkes

Westons Grand Pier is hosting weekend events for people who work for public services and life-saving charities. Picture: Jessie Hawkes

Archant

People who work for the armed forces, police, NHS and other public services can go on rides for free with their families at Weston’s Grand Pier next month.

The events have been organised to give thanks to people in the area who save, protect and help others on a daily basis.

People who work for the armed forces can claim an unlimited ride wristband on November 17-18.

Police, fire, ambulance, coastguard and RNLI workers can also claim the same on November 24-25.

Public service and charity workers will be offered vouchers to redeem which will give them half price off of a Grand Pier Annual Membership.

The pier’s general manager, Tim Moyle, believes it is a way of giving back to true heroes in the region, who help make a real difference to people’s lives.

Those working for these organisations and charities will be asked show their ID cards on arrival at the pier and entry is £1.

