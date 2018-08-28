Weston teen to perform in tonight’s X Factor Six Chair Challenge

A Weston-super-Mare teen who wowed the judges in her X Factor audition is set to perform in the Six Chair Challenge tonight (Saturday) in her new girl group.

Kezia Povey, aged 15, will appear on tonight’s episode of the ITV1 show with her new group, Sweet Sense.

The Priory Community School student impressed the judges with Calum Scott’s You Are The Reason at the X Factor auditions, which aired last month.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Kezia who was initially given a ‘no’ from the judges in the deliberation stage, after auditions, but was invited to attend a ‘group day’ in London the following morning.

Kezia spoke exclusively to the Mercury: “We were placed into two rooms, the yes and no rooms, and were told if we made it through to the Six Chair Challenge.

“I was not able to see the judges after the deliberation because the younger contestants had to leave after nine hours.

“I got a call later that evening to say the room I was meant to be in received a ‘no’ but they said they wanted me to attend a group day.”

Kezia travelled to London were she had to perform in front of Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson and Robbie Williams.

She added: “We rehearsed with a singing teacher and there was 11 of us to make a group.

“We had to perform Bang Bang by Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Jessie J and had to do the rap which was pretty scary.”

She was placed teamed up with twin 18-year-old sisters, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old girl – forming Sweet Sense.

She said: “It was so different but it was really nice performing with other people and going through it all with someone.”

The new quintet had some time to practice together before preparing to take on the challenge where judges are handed six chairs and must decide which of their acts should go to Judge’s Houses.

Kezia described the experience as ‘scary but exciting’.

She added: “You are sat backstage watching the other acts perform, not knowing when it is your turn made us all nervous but once we were on stage we had everyone up on their feet and dancing and singing along with us.

“We really brought it with our performance.”

Find out how Kezia and Sweet Sense get on in tonight’s episode of X Factor at 8.35pm on ITV1.