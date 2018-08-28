Ex-police station’s car park opened to Weston’s motorists

Walliscote Place Car Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Motorists now have access to ‘cheaper’ parking after the car park at Weston’s former police station and magistrates court was opened to the public.

The Station Road site, which is now known as Walliscote Place, has been temporarily been made available to motorists by North Somerset Council until the police station is harvested for housing.

Drivers can park their vehicles from 7am-7pm for £3 from Monday to Saturday, and evening and Sunday use is free.

The car park will be available to motorists until the redevelopment of the site begins, with the police building set to be demolished to make way for high-end apartments as part of the council and Homes England’s regeneration of the town centre.

The courthouse is set to remain, with the council exploring possible ‘cultural’ uses for the site.

A council spokesman told the Mercury the site will only be used as a car park while it is waiting to be redeveloped.

Central ward Cllr Mike Bell believes the council’s parking strategy is not up to scratch and more free parking should be introduced to tackle the ‘mess’.

However, Cllr Bell welcomed the decision to open up more parking options, but believes a more coherent plan is needed to resolve the town’s motoring issues.

He said: “It is right to make use of an empty car park and it will help increase options and off-street spaces.

“I’m pleased to see repeated Lib Dem suggestions of free parking in the evening and on Sunday being implemented – now to get more.

“But where is the strategy? Cherry-picking one temporary site while the rest of town centre parking remains a mess just doesn’t make sense.”