Weston’s heritage brightened up by civic society

PUBLISHED: 18:44 14 October 2018

Mike McKee with one of the repainted signs. Picture: Weston Civic Society

Weston Civic Society

Some of Weston town centre’s most popular streets have been spruced up this week.

Weston Civic Society members have been busy brightening up the town by repainting street signs in areas around the Boulevard and High Street.

It is the first phase of work which will ultimately see 40 signs given a lick of paint.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “Weston Civic Society has paid for and organised the re-painting of around 40 cast iron street name plates.

“The first tranche of work has been in the High Street area where there is most footfall, but the society hopes to be able to paint more in the future.

“These ornate old cast iron signs, originally put up in Victorian times, are a valuable and interesting part of the town’s heritage which needs to be preserved.

“Clearer, brighter signs should help to promote pride in Weston and also help people find their way around more easily.”

