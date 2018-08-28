Weston’s X Factor hopeful gets through to Judges’ Houses

Kezia Povey performing with her new band Sweet Sense. Picture: Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond Archant

A Weston-super-Mare teen will be heading to America after her band successfully made it past the gruelling Six Chair Challenge on Saturday’s X Factor.

Kezia Povey and her group Sweet Sense performed Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk and had the audience on their feet throughout the song.

The Priory Community School student, aged 15, auditioned for the show as a solo artist but after receiving an initial ‘no’ following deliberation was invited back for a group day to bid for a chance to create a group.

Judge and mentor of the Over 25s category, Ayda Field, said: “Well done girls, you brought so much energy to the stage and I am so excited to see what you bring to this competition.”

Mentor Robbie Williams did not hesitate in giving the girls a chair, saying: “Girls, we need your magic in this competition.”

The quintet will now travel to rockstar Robbie’s home in Los Angeles, California, were they will battle the five other hopefuls for a chance to make it through to the live shows.