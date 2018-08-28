Advanced search

Cancer Research walk held in Weston Woods

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 October 2018

Weston Cancer Research UK fundraising team holding a trek through Worlebury Woods to raise money. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A woodland walk to raise money for a cancer charity has been held.

Weston Cancer Research UK trek through Worlebury Woods, Melanie David, Pat Walkins (chairman) and Sue Felts. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Cancer Research UK trek through Worlebury Woods, Melanie David, Pat Walkins (chairman) and Sue Felts. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Cancer Research UK fundraising committee organised a 3km stroll around Weston Woods.

A dozen people took part with many opting to stretch their dog’s legs by taking them along.

A fun nature trail and quiz was also put on for the children attending.

A spokesman for the fundraising group said: “We raised about £250.

“We had 12 walkers and four dogs, and the walk through Weston Woods was led by Becky Trout representing Cancer Research UK.”

The fundraisers have been holding events to raise money for the national charity for the past 60 years.

Last year, members organised a 5km walk around the Tyntesfield estate in Wraxall.

