Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Yellow weather warning and flood alerts issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset

PUBLISHED: 11:16 12 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:23 12 October 2018

Wind speeds of up to 34mph could be felt in the town today.

Wind speeds of up to 34mph could be felt in the town today.

Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Weston-super-Mare today (Friday).

The Environmental Agency has also put in place two flood alerts in the area.

A wet and very windy day is forecast for Weston today as Storm Callum hits the UK and heavy rain is due to subside early this afternoon.

Wind speeds of up to 34mph could be felt in the town and the yellow weather warning will be in place until 11.59pm tonight.

Flood alerts have also been issued for Uphill, Burnham-on-Sea and Kingston Seymour.

For more information, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk and www.flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

More from Weston Mercury

Yellow weather warning and flood alerts issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset

11:16 Lily Newton-Browne
Wind speeds of up to 34mph could be felt in the town today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Weston-super-Mare today (Friday).

Read more

Iron Age site found on housing development land

08:00 Henry Woodsford
Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Evidence of a settlement believed to date back to the Iron Age has been found on a site earmarked for 50 homes.

Read more

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

06:22 Tom Wright
Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

More firefighters are to be recruited this autumn.

Read more

Police to host live Facebook Q&A session

09:00 Henry Woodsford
Sue Mountstevens and Andy Marsh.

People will get their questions and concerns around policing answered by the area’s Chief Constable.

Read more

Council launches free odd jobs support service

Yesterday, 21:00 Tom Wright
The service will help people maintain their independence.

A handy person service centre was opened by North Somerset Council yesterday (Wednesday).

Read more

Bristol venue to host rock band Bloody Knees

Yesterday, 20:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Rock band Bloody Knees will perform in Bristol this month. Picture: Distiller Records

Bristol venue the Crofters Rights is set to host rock band Bloody Knees later this month.

Read more

‘Dangerous swamp’ raises villagers’ fears children could be harmed

Yesterday, 16:00 Sam Frost
Banwell Parish Councillors are calling on authorities to tackle the 'Riverside swamp'.

Villagers are pleading for authorities to take action after a ‘swamp’ formed yards from a busy road and a children’s play area.

Read more

Weston businesses among finalists to win tourism awards

Yesterday, 13:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Weston Lions Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: Eleanor Young

Businesses in Weston and the surrounding areas will get the chance to win awards at a ceremony dedicated to tourism next month.

Read more

Old Westonians celebrate reunion

Yesterday, 10:00 Vicky Angear
Old Westonians annual reunion at the Royal Hotel, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former pupils from a Weston school travelled thousands of miles to attend a reunion with their old classmates.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Alex Lipinski to support American band at Motion in Bristol

Yesterday, 09:00 Vicky Angear
Alex Lipinski and his full band will support The Brian Jonestown Massacre at a Motion in Bristol. Picture: Tess Parks.

Weston singer-songwriter Alex Lipinski is supporting The Brian Jonestown Massacre at a Bristol gig on Sunday.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Most Read News

Iron Age site found on housing development land

Archaeologists found evidence of an Iron Age or Roman settlement on the site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council launches free odd jobs support service

The service will help people maintain their independence.

‘Dangerous swamp’ raises villagers’ fears children could be harmed

Banwell Parish Councillors are calling on authorities to tackle the 'Riverside swamp'.

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

Flood alert issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset coast

A flood warning is in place in Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday). Picture: Simon Williams

Three candidates to stand for seat in North Worle by-election

Marc Alpin, Dave Dash and Lewis Treloar will stand in the by-election.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists