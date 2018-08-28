Yellow weather warning and flood alerts issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset

Wind speeds of up to 34mph could be felt in the town today. Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Weston-super-Mare today (Friday).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Environmental Agency has also put in place two flood alerts in the area.

A wet and very windy day is forecast for Weston today as Storm Callum hits the UK and heavy rain is due to subside early this afternoon.

Wind speeds of up to 34mph could be felt in the town and the yellow weather warning will be in place until 11.59pm tonight.

Flood alerts have also been issued for Uphill, Burnham-on-Sea and Kingston Seymour.

For more information, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk and www.flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk