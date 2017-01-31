Advanced search

What’s on in Weston-super-Mare in February? 7 events to enjoy this month

13:00 31 January 2017

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in Sherlock.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in Sherlock.

Archant

There is so much more going on in February than Valentine’s Day. From theatre to a Sherlock Holmes adventure, here are some events you can enjoy in Weston-super-Mare and North Somerset in February.

Tyntesfield was used as a setting in Sherlock. (Picture: BBC/Hartswood/Robert Viglasky.Tyntesfield was used as a setting in Sherlock. (Picture: BBC/Hartswood/Robert Viglasky.

1-6 – Are you a fan of the Sherlock Holmes adventures? You can follow in the footsteps of the Victorian detective at Tyntesfield House, in Wraxall. The estate was used for the Sherlock Christmas special The Abominable Bride in 2015.

The Curzon CinemaThe Curzon Cinema

4 – Nick Knowles will talk about his new healthy eating book at the Curzon Cinema in Clevedon at 8pm. There will be a question and answer session afterwards. Book tickets, priced £5, from the Curzon website.

Runners on the last part of the course.Runners on the last part of the course.

5 – The Two Bays Tough 10 run along Weston beach and through the woods is back. Entries have closed, but you can cheer the runners on at 11am. Children can join in with the fun run, starting at 10.15am.

Valentine's Day at the Reaper Bar.Valentine's Day at the Reaper Bar.

11 – A romantic evening is promised at the Reaper Bar in the Tropicana, Weston, with live music from John Clare and the Dough Boys. Entry is free, although you can reserve a table for £25, which comes with a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates. Visit The Reaper Bar website for more information.

Fireworks on the Grand Pier (Picture: Jackie Caven)Fireworks on the Grand Pier (Picture: Jackie Caven)

18 – Light up a cold February evening by watching fireworks on Weston’s Grand Pier. The best views will be promised on the seafront attraction, and the show starts at around 6.30pm. Tickets, priced £7.50, include unlimited rides.

Menopause The Musical (Graham Moreton of Tarleton Photography)Menopause The Musical (Graham Moreton of Tarleton Photography)

28 – Maureen Nolan, Cheryl Ferguson (EastEnders), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Ruth Berkeley (Penny Dreadful) star in Menopause The Musical at Weston’s Playhouse. The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are priced £25.

* For the full list of February events, pick up a copy of the Weston Mercury on Thursday and turn to the signpost page.

We would love to see your pictures from these events. Simply send them to weston.iwitness24.co.uk

