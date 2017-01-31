What’s on in Weston-super-Mare in February? 7 events to enjoy this month
13:00 31 January 2017
Archant
There is so much more going on in February than Valentine’s Day. From theatre to a Sherlock Holmes adventure, here are some events you can enjoy in Weston-super-Mare and North Somerset in February.
1-6 – Are you a fan of the Sherlock Holmes adventures? You can follow in the footsteps of the Victorian detective at Tyntesfield House, in Wraxall. The estate was used for the Sherlock Christmas special The Abominable Bride in 2015.
4 – Nick Knowles will talk about his new healthy eating book at the Curzon Cinema in Clevedon at 8pm. There will be a question and answer session afterwards. Book tickets, priced £5, from the Curzon website.
5 – The Two Bays Tough 10 run along Weston beach and through the woods is back. Entries have closed, but you can cheer the runners on at 11am. Children can join in with the fun run, starting at 10.15am.
11 – A romantic evening is promised at the Reaper Bar in the Tropicana, Weston, with live music from John Clare and the Dough Boys. Entry is free, although you can reserve a table for £25, which comes with a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates. Visit The Reaper Bar website for more information.
18 – Light up a cold February evening by watching fireworks on Weston’s Grand Pier. The best views will be promised on the seafront attraction, and the show starts at around 6.30pm. Tickets, priced £7.50, include unlimited rides.
28 – Maureen Nolan, Cheryl Ferguson (EastEnders), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Ruth Berkeley (Penny Dreadful) star in Menopause The Musical at Weston’s Playhouse. The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are priced £25.
* For the full list of February events, pick up a copy of the Weston Mercury on Thursday and turn to the signpost page.
We would love to see your pictures from these events. Simply send them to weston.iwitness24.co.uk