What’s on in Weston-super-Mare this weekend? – 5 things to do

Hornets will invite women to get in touch with their inner warriors during a free taster day. Kerry Harrison

Women can find their ‘inner warrior’ at one of many events being held in Weston-super-Mare and the surrounding area this weekend. Here is our guide to five of the events you could visit on Saturday and Sunday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Enjoy a breakfast at St Paul's Church. Enjoy a breakfast at St Paul's Church.

* Start the weekend with a cooked breakfast raising money for a Weston church’s extension. St Paul’s Church, in Walliscote Road, will serve food from 9.30-11.30am on Saturday. Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children and students.

Hornets will invite women to get in touch with their inner warriors during a free taster day. Hornets will invite women to get in touch with their inner warriors during a free taster day.

* Hornets Rugby Club is inviting women to get in touch with their ‘inner warrior’ during a free taster session on Sunday. The initiative is funded by the national RFU, and designed for women aged 18-35. It will run from 3-5pm at the club’s ground in Hutton Moor Road.

"Make sure you get my good side." - Dog photoshoots will take place at Canine Cuts. "Make sure you get my good side." - Dog photoshoots will take place at Canine Cuts.

* Canine Cuts, in Orchard Street, will hold an open day and fete in aid of Guide Dogs For Deaf People on Saturday and Sunday. The events will run from 10.30am-4pm both days and there will be a variety of stalls, cake sales and a dog photo shoot.

Hutton drama club's pantomime, The Big Freeze. Picture: Jeremy Long. Hutton drama club's pantomime, The Big Freeze. Picture: Jeremy Long.

* Hutton’s drama club will host its pantomime, The Big Freeze, at the village hall in Main Road, Hutton, at 7.30pm on Friday and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday. Tickets, which are priced £8 for adults, £5 for children or £22 for a family, are available on 01934 519122 or by visiting www.huttondramaclub.co.uk

* All Saints’ Church in All Saints Road will host a bring-and-buy sale from 2-4pm on Saturday. Items on sale will include bric-a-brac, jewellery, books, cards and handbags, plus a raffle and refreshments. Entry costs 20p.