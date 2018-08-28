Win family pass to use Hutton Moor Leisure Centre free for one year

Hutton Moor staff at the new sports pitches which have just opened at the Leisure Centre. Archant

A popular gym and leisure centre will show off its wide range of facilities this month, and the Mercury has a prize worth a whopping £900 to give away.

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road, will host an open day on October 21 from 10am-4pm, offering the chance to sample the excellent facilities – including the swimming pool – free of charge.

The leisure centre boasts a long list of top-class offerings and instructors, who will be on hand to share their wisdom at the open day.

Hutton Moor recently underwent a multi-million-pound revamp which saw the gym expanded and a state-of-the-art cork based artificial football pitch installed.

General manager Dave Somers encouraged people to attend the open day and to try their luck in the Mercury competition.

He said: “We are very excited about Hutton Moor’s open day this year and to be able to share our fitness facilities with the community.

“There is a fantastic range of new fitness facilities available for all members of the community to get involved with, and this event is a great opportunity to sample some activities for free and get the whole family active.”

For more information about the facilities available, visit www.leisurecentre.com

The Mercury has teamed up with Legacy Leisure to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a 12-month family pass for Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

The pass, worth more than £900, entitles two adults and three children to unlimited access to the fantastic facilities at Hutton Moor.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Hutton Moor family membership competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 19.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

