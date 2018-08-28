Worle students set for Oliver! production

Productions of Oliver! will take place next week. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

Dozens of youngsters will take to the stage this week.

Worle Community School students will perform Oliver! at 7pm from Tuesday to October 12 at the school.

Stage hand Joe Bond said: “I love watching the show, it’s amazing and I enjoy helping out.”

Head of drama, Becky Davies, said: “This production promises to be absolutely brilliant and we would encourage the whole community to come along.

“Both of our casts have been incredibly committed to putting on such a spectacular show and demonstrate such fantastic talent in performing.”

Tickets, priced £7, can be purchased at www.thelittleboxoffice.com/worlecommunityschool