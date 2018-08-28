Dancers twirl and twist for air ambulance charity

Yatton Sequence Dance charity dance (charity this year is Great Western Air Ambulance) at Claverham Village Hall.

Couples two-stepped their way around a village hall in a bid to raise cash for an air ambulance charity.

The Yatton Sequence Dance club waltzed the night away in Claverham to raise hundreds of pounds for the Great Western Air Ambulance (GWAAC)

More than 30 people danced in sequence around the village hall, in Bishops Road, to help fund the life-saving service which relies entirely on donations.

Couples followed one after the other in various dances including the quickstep, waltz and tango.

Club chairman Alan Hale said: “It was a really good evening despite the lower numbers – this is as a result of a last-minute venue change. Everyone put their shoes on and away they went.

“We had representatives from GWAAC give a talk and man a stall and the final fundraising amount is not in yet.”

The group hosts tea dances on Thursdays from 2-4.30pm at the hall.