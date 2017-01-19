Join In

Your chance to decide Weston-super-Mare’s sand sculpture festival theme for 2017

The sand sculpture festival theme will be decided by you. Archant

Weston’s iconic sand sculpture festival is set to return this Easter – but this time Mercury readers have a chance to have their say on the theme.

The organisers of the event, which attracts thousands of visitors every year, have narrowed their options down to three themes and are leaving the final decision down to you.

A Mercury online poll will run from today (Thursday) until February 1 and the winning theme will be announced in the paper on February 9.

The options are royalty, the four seasons and topsy-turvy.

The royalty theme would include carvings of Buckingham Palace, the crown jewels and of course the Queen.

Alternatively, you could take a trip through the UK’s remarkably varied seasons and the festival will be the only place you can experience spring lambs, say hello to Father Christmas and witness a Halloween pumpkin all at the same time.

Or, of course, you could vote for the third option, which is slightly left-field but a host of fun.

Tospy-turvy will showcase a world which is all back-to-front and experience the ‘distorted and the extraordinary’.

The Mercury understands zebras dressed as ballerinas is just one of the displays discussed by the organisers and artists.

Sculptor and organiser Nicola Wood told the Mercury: “I’m so excited to involve the public this year with the theme.

“After all, the event is for them and we want to give them what they want. It’s always exciting when you look at the design and theme from a fresh angle.

“These three themes pop up every year when we start brainstorming, by opening up the poll we will find out for sure which is most popular.

“I love all three themes and we have fabulous ideas for all of them.

“The shortlist has split our team so we really have no idea which way it will go. Whatever theme is selected we promise to deliver a top class exhibition.”

To vote, choose one of the options in our online poll.