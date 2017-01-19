Advanced search

Your chance to decide Weston-super-Mare’s sand sculpture festival theme for 2017

09:00 19 January 2017

The sand sculpture festival theme will be decided by you.

The sand sculpture festival theme will be decided by you.

Weston’s iconic sand sculpture festival is set to return this Easter – but this time Mercury readers have a chance to have their say on the theme.

The organisers of the event, which attracts thousands of visitors every year, have narrowed their options down to three themes and are leaving the final decision down to you.

A Mercury online poll will run from today (Thursday) until February 1 and the winning theme will be announced in the paper on February 9.

The options are royalty, the four seasons and topsy-turvy.

The royalty theme would include carvings of Buckingham Palace, the crown jewels and of course the Queen.

Alternatively, you could take a trip through the UK’s remarkably varied seasons and the festival will be the only place you can experience spring lambs, say hello to Father Christmas and witness a Halloween pumpkin all at the same time.

Or, of course, you could vote for the third option, which is slightly left-field but a host of fun.

Tospy-turvy will showcase a world which is all back-to-front and experience the ‘distorted and the extraordinary’.

The Mercury understands zebras dressed as ballerinas is just one of the displays discussed by the organisers and artists.

Sculptor and organiser Nicola Wood told the Mercury: “I’m so excited to involve the public this year with the theme.

“After all, the event is for them and we want to give them what they want. It’s always exciting when you look at the design and theme from a fresh angle.

“These three themes pop up every year when we start brainstorming, by opening up the poll we will find out for sure which is most popular.

“I love all three themes and we have fabulous ideas for all of them.

“The shortlist has split our team so we really have no idea which way it will go. Whatever theme is selected we promise to deliver a top class exhibition.”

To vote, choose one of the options in our online poll.

1 comment

  • It's a pity they didn't offer an option which more closely reflects the current character of Weston. Something Polish perhaps.

    Westisbest

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

Other News Stories

Exclusive: Wrong ashes scattered in crematorium cover-up

Yesterday, 14:33 Briana Millett
Weston Crematorium staff scattered the wrong ashes in order to dupe a grieving family.

Weston-super-Mare Crematorium staff tricked a grieving family into believing they were witnessing their loved-one’s ashes being scattered, when in fact the remains of a complete stranger were being used in a bid to cover up earlier mistakes.

Read more

Midnight theft in North Somerset foiled by quick-thinking constable

Yesterday, 19:00

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a special constable caught him with gardening equipment in Congresbury shortly before midnight.

Read more

Man dies in Kewstoke crash

Yesterday, 09:23 Liam Jones

A man has died after a collision with a tree this morning (Thursday).

Read more

‘Tremendous’ trains raise £4k for Weston Hospicecare at Weston-super-Mare Model Railway Show

Yesterday, 21:00
Mike Brown from Nailsea with his G-scale model based on a full-scale garden model railway in Florida. Picture: Jeremy Long

The organiser of a Weston model railway show says his most recent event was ‘magnificent’, after it raised more than £4,000 for Weston Hospicecare.

Read more

Wassailing the day away as tradition is celebrated in Congresbury

Yesterday, 18:00
Green Man Brian Kemplay leads the ceremony with Charlotte Nowser and Iris Lowman.

People in Congresbury grabbed their pots and pans to banish evil spirits at this year’s ever-popular wassailing ceremony.

Read more

Council tax precept to remain unchanged in Congresbury

Yesterday, 18:00

Congresbury Parish Council’s annual council tax precept will remain unchanged during the next financial year.

Read more

‘Deterioration’ of North Somerset’s roads will ‘halt’ with additional investment

Yesterday, 17:30
A pothole in Weston-super-Mare.

North Somerset Council has been given an additional £788,000 from the Government to spend on improving the district’s roads.

Read more

Your chance to challenge North Somerset Council’s new core strategy housing policy

Yesterday, 15:00
North Somerset Council's housing policy has finally been confirmed.

People are now able to submit objections to the High Court regarding North Somerset Council’s newly-adopted planning policy.

Read more

Gallery: ‘Great flood’ of Uphill 1981 – schoolchildren create history book

Yesterday, 14:00
Flooding in Uphill in 1981.

A history book recalling the great flood of Uphill in 1981 has been written by a group of schoolchildren.

Read more

High tide causes damage to Berrow’s beach

Yesterday, 12:30
Sedgemoor District Council.

Berrow beach’s car park entrance has been forced to close this week due to it being damaged.

Read more

