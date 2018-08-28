Tough induction to league badminton for Abatec Recruitment

Abatec badminton. Archant

Newly-formed Abatec Recruitment faced a strong Uphill team in the Weston Open Badminton League.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In an early season encounter for Abatec Recruitment, a newly-formed team in the Weston Open Badminton League, they faced a strong Uphill outfit.

With ex-Division 1 players for the opposition, Abatec contained three debutants who acquitted themselves really well. Slawomir Trybus and Brian Poole pulled off the shock of the night winning the opening encounter ,only to go down in three ends to some classy play from Tony Wilsher Day.

Antony Hart and Mark Brodie Taylor completed the line-up and all enjoyed their first taste of league badminton.

This was an extremely tough induction into league badminton against a team that was relegated from Division 1 last season. This is the first time that a team sponsored by a local company has competed in the North Somerset Badminton Men’s League.

The club is currently receiving national recognition for its work to increase participation in the sport. Practice nights are on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at venues across Weston.

Unlike all other clubs there is no membership fee, it is purely pay and play with no obligation or commitment. There is no minimum standard policy and the club welcomes all ages, abilities and weights.

If you would like to join please email predwards@hotmail.co.uk or contact us via our Facebook page WSM Open Badminton.