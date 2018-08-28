Weston crash into Swindon to take all three points.

A field hockey player about to pass the ball Ben Jeayes

Weston defeated bottom club Swindon to keep up their 100 per cent start to the season.

Swindon 1

Weston 3

Weston kept their 100 per cent start to the season when they defeated basement side Swindon.

Weston finally made it to Swindon with 12 men, minus skipper Hancock who was held up in traffic. The visitors made a terrible start and found themselves one down within five minutes as Swindon caught them on the break.

Swindon were playing a physical game with a number of collisions inside their D resulting in numerous short corners for the visiting side and it was from one of these that Etchells picked up a return ball from Neate to crash the ball into the back of the net for the equaliser.

The Weston defence of Mobsby, CJ Neate, Beer and Bryant were at their resilient best for the majority of the game, well supported by Canter in the Weston goal, who made a number of fine saves to stop the home side scoring again.

Rob Huish found his range with his distribution and linked up with Watkins who found Slater to crash the ball into the goal.

Curry Garden man of the match Cunningham was putting dents in the opposition’s left side and linked well with Alex Leeks, Cunningham worked his way into the D and pulled it back for Watkins to give Weston a two-goal cushion.

On Saturday, Weston entertain South Glos at Priory in an early season top of the table clash.