St Andrews record comfortable trophy success

St Andrews cruised through the preliminary round of the EIBA Egham Trophy with a comfortable victory over Isle of Wedmore.

Ironically, their two home rinks both lost on the last ends of their games. But Saints won overall by 39 shots to set up a first-round tie against Weston rivals Victoria on October 28.

In this mixed competition, Phil Villis’ home rink started with a bang, scoring six on the first end. At halfway, they were five shots ahead and they led by four with four ends left.

Entering the final end, they were clinging on to a one-shot lead advantage but conceded a three to lose by two.

Similarly, Darrell Johnston’s four were ahead for the entire game, leading 19-16 with three ends to play. However, some fine play by their opponents levelled the scores with one end to play and a two gave Wedmore their second rink win.

At Wedmore, Barrie Forse’s St Andrews rink were never in trouble, 11-2 ahead after five ends, 19-14 at halfway and leading by 22 with six to play. They reached the rarely-achieved score of 40 to win by 30 shots.

Don Bailey’s rink gradually built momentum on the fast Wedmore surface and, by the end, had turned a 10-5 nine-end advantage to victory by 13.

Success was achieved despite the fact that Saints had been unable to consider some of their best men players because of a county Liberty Trophy trial, which was cancelled two days beforehand.

Two of them, father and son Lee and Sam Stocker, have both been named in the Somerset team for their first Liberty match against Dorset on October 27.

St Andrews 100, Isle of Wedmore 61 – home: P Barnbrook, J Pitman, K Curtis, D Johnston 19-21; C Venn, A Powell, M Stocker, P Villis 16-18. Away: R McMillan, A Campbell, S Davies, B Forse 40-10; J Forse, S Sinclair, G Webber, D Bailey 25-12.

On Saturday, all three Saints’ rinks rattled up big scores to beat visitors North Petherton by a huge margin in a mixed friendly.

Darrell Johnston’s team had a seven, two sixes and two fives in their mighty total of 39. A six and two fives helped Ann Campbell win by 28. Phil Villis’s quartet lost only five of the 21 ends as they finished 25 ahead.

St Andrews 108, North Petherton 29: R Smith, Jill Bishop, Sue Sinclair, P Villis 31-6; Judy Forse, D Hurst, K Curtis, D Johnston/R Brereton 39-13; D Reynolds, J Webb, M Stocker, A Campbell 38-10.