Central League secure a narrow seven-pin advantage in first leg

The Weston Central Skittles League took a narrow seven-pin victory in the first leg of the Ron Day Cup against the District League.

The first leg of the Ron Day Cup was played at the George & Dragon and thanks go to the club for the use of the alley and refreshments provided and resulted in a win for the Central League by seven pins.

The District League got off to a flyer in the first set winning by 15 pins with Dave Jones getting 57 and not far behind was Pete Blackwell with 55. Top score for the Central was James Lane with 48.

The second set went to the Central by one pin with Neil Wilcox hitting 54 and they also hit three spares to the District’s one in this set. Topscorer for the District was Ian Gregory with 49.

The third set also went to the Central by eight pins, but mention goes to Dan Owen playing his first game at inter-league level hitting 55 in this front pin first event.

The fourth set also belonged to the Central, meaning they won three of the four sets on the night. Dean Hazell hit a 17 spare on his fourth hand to go on to record a total score of 52.

Nobody in the District team could respond to this, so the Central take seven pins over to the return sometime in November when they decide on a alley.

Weston & District (Dave Jones 57) 517, Central League (Neil Wilcox 54) 524.

Weston & District Skittles League Division 1: Regent Sports 548 (B Jenkins 56) 14, Bittermen 526 (D Hooper 58) 2; Young Lions 480 (C Hay 49) 12, Crown Inn 457 (D Collins 47) 4; Rascals 533 (P Griffiths 58) 14, Dropouts 496 (S Lintern 50) 2; Flintstones 490 (N Robbins 47) 4, Nomads 510 (J Tanner 52) 12; White Hart Harriers 560 (R Salvage, Thompson 56) 5, Ginger Mingers 564 (R Macbeath 54) 11; Stragglers 496 (A Gardener 49) 0, Klinkerbelles 582 (P Steer 61) 16; Unionist A 528 (D Morgan 53) 2, Worle Club 533 (D Spearing 60) 14.

Division 2: Coach House B 486 (D Talbot, J Poole 48) 12, White Hart Harriers 460 (M Taylor 48) 4; Peckers 524 (J Treharne 50) 15, Anchors 501 (J Graylish 50) 1; W/Anchors Away 508 (S Stiddard 53) 3, Weston Legionaires 525 (R Jones 66) 13; Lord Nelson A 463 (J Soper 48) 14, Coach House A 415 (D Bates 45) 2; Beer Masters 464 (F Ruby 46) 10, Prince of Wales 461 (B Duffy 45) 6; Worle Century Club 441 (C Taylor, K Marshall 43) 16, Boro Arms B 370 (T King 43) 0.

Division 3: Social Club B 415 (M Bewley 44) 12, Bleadon Racers 411 (C Butler 42) 4; Churchill Club 454 (C Tucker 49) 2, Strays 475 (C Davies 48) 14; Regency Alleyblasters 435 (S Parker 41) 2, Shepherds 449 (H Lockett 44) 14; Uphill Steamers 466 (T Hall 49) 12, St Happys 453 (Gavin Wood 45) 4; Earlybirds 441 (I Shillcock 47) 2, Admirals 442 (W Hulme 46) 14; Survivors 409 (D White 40) 4, Langford Rovers 412 (T Roberts 47) 12.

Central Skittles League Division 1: Alleycats 10 (M Brean 61), Wurzels 4 (R Morris C Hay 56); St Johns B 13 (S Cooper 56), Wookurs 1 (D Pople 46); Century B 14 (E Pearson 55), Sweeney 0 (R Sellick 47); Reptiles 12 (R Millett 54), Breakaways 2 (S Sharland 53); Ere For The Beer 14 (N Underhay 56), Century A 0 (A Barnett 55); Walnut B 12 (N Middle 61), Poachers 2 (D Parker, J Maguire 53).

Division 2: Fortyniners 4 (B Wright 54), Renegades 10 (C Hawkins 56); Depoteers 14 (A Newland 56), Hornets 0 (K Powell 50); Rollers 10 (D Clark 55), Persuaders 4 (W Gillard 50); Consti Probables 2, Wanderers 12 (late card); Lions 10 (J Harding 48), Nalgo 4 (R Hare 51).

Division 3: Box Tops 2 (J Coombes 54), Double Six 12 (M Sillock 52); Elvers 4 (J Roberts 52), Nutters 10 (M Tyler 57); Electric Sports 12 (D Alden 64), Belvedere 2 (A Hudson 54); REA 11 (A Lattaney 44), Falcons 3 (K Lucas 42); WAFC 2 (S Poland, R Burnell 44), Atoms 12 (S Beaumont 45); Conservative B 0 (A Dean 46), Steamers 14 (A Flint, D Longdon 46).

Division 1

W L Pts

St Johns B 4 0 47

Alleycats 4 0 44

Poachers 2 2 33

Wurzels 2 2 30

Century B 2 1 28

Reptiles 2 1 24

Choppers 2 1 22

Ere For The Beer 1 2 20

Wookurs 1 3 19

Walnut B 1 2 18

Century A 1 3 17

Sweeney 1 3 16

Breakaways 0 3 4

Division 2

Depoteers 3 0 40

Renegades 3 0 34

Fortyniners 2 2 31

Gatecrashers 2 1 28

NALGO 2 2 28

Wanderers 2 2 26

Lions 2 2 23

Cannonballs 1 2 18

Persuaders 1 2 17

Rollers 1 2 16

Consti Probables 1 2 15

Hornets 0 3 4

Division 3

Double Six 4 0 48

Steamers 3 0 33

REA 2 2 33

Atoms 3 0 32

Nutters 2 2 26

WAFC 1 3 23

Box Tops 2 1 20

Elvers 1 1 17

Electric Sports 1 2 16

Falcons 1 2 16

Belvedere 0 3 12

Conservative B 0 4 4