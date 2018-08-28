Ken elected captain at St Andrews

St Andrews new outdoor captain for next season will be Ken Curtis.

Ken Curtis was elected captain of St Andrews Bowling Club for 2019 at the outdoor section’s annual meeting.

Curtis, who lives just a couple of hundred yards from the club, had been acting as captain for most of the season just ended.

His vice-captain will be Mike Stocker, who has proved to be a terrific clubman since joining St Andrews just over a year ago. He appeared in more matches than any other player during the outdoor season.

Club treasurer Gordon Wride reported that a total of £617 had been raised during the year for their 2018 charity, Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance. In addition, a further £400 will be donated to the charity from the Weston & District Over-60s League, because St Andrews won the league championship.

Members voted that charity money in the coming year should go towards buying a defribillator for the club.

Other officers elected by the outdoor section: secretary Jackie Ware; ladies’ captain Jackie Pitman; ladies’ vice-captain Debbie Baker; ladies’ fixture secretary Ellie Reeves; men’s fixture secretary Malcolm Goddard; competition secretary Don Bailey; competition committee Myra Bailey, Danny Favis; men’s selectors Graham Burgess, Rod Smith; ladies’ selectors Jane Smith, Frid Allen, Monica Pattenden; publicity officer Jim Keay.

The indoor season began at St Andrews with the annual match between the men and the ladies. The men fielded a strong team, which was reflected in the result – victory for them by 40 shots.

However, Audrey Powell’s rink ran their opponents very close, losing by just two, mainly due to having dropped a five when skip Phil Villis trailed the jack to the men’s back woods.

A third-end seven helped Barrie Forse’s rink to win by 27. Rebecca McMillan’s ladies scored five shots on the last two ends to make their deficit more respectable.

St Andrews Men 68, St Andrews Ladies 28: Robin Potter, Larry Fisher, Mike Stocker, Phil Villis 17, Carolina Venn, Margaret Tovey, Frid Allen, Audrey Powell 15; Ken Curtis, Jim Keay, George Webber, Darrell Johnston 20, Carol Hopes, Jenny Webb, Jill Bishop, Rebecca McMillan 9; Ken Uglow/Rod Smith, Adrian Cooper/Roger Brereton, Derek Hurst, Barrie Forse 31, Peta Burns, Wendy O’Sullivan, Barbara Huggett, Ann Campbell 4.

The club’s internal leagues began this week. On Sunday morning, the men kick off their Wessex League season with a match against Purnell.

Ashcombe Park marked the end of the outdoor bowling season in the traditional manner with the captains’ closing day.

The afternoon started with a presentation of a cheque for £1,350 to Sue Collard, of the Bone Cancer Research Trust. The BCRT was this year’s captain’s charity and was supported by fundraising throughout the seasonThis was followed by the traditional spider, won by Brian Alden, and the final game of the season, an mixed umbrella triples with 72 members taking part.

The winners were the team of Graham Wilcox, Les Cox and Tony Morgan. Following the game, members moved to the clubhouse for the closing speeches by the captains and the presentation of member of the year shield, which this year was awarded to fixture secretary Tony Morgan.

Ashcombe’s men’s B team had gained promotion to North Division 1 of the Somerset Bowls League, a result that was enthusiastically received. With the formal part of the proceedings over, more than 80 members enjoyed a meal to round off the day.

The annual Avery Shield day at Ashcombe, sponsored by Avery Estate Agents, is a mixed competition run on Australian pairs format.

With entry limited to 56 bowlers, the event is always over-subscribed. Each pair plays two games of eight ends, one on the top green and one on the bottom green, with scores combined to decide the winners.

This year’s competition was won by Graham Wilkinson and Steve Jackson, with Sean Hopkins and Paul Barnes runners-up.

Wessex Ladies’ captain Elizabeth Williams welcomed Somerset County president Hilary Leamon, guests from local clubs, life members and club members to her captain’s day.

A bowls drive was held followed by a delicious tea including the popular trifles made by the committee. The flag was lowered to terminate the season.

Williams presented prizes to Ann Fewings, who won the spider, Tony Mannion, chairman of Clarence, who won the bowls drive and consolation Yvonne Criddle and Jane Busby.

President Norma Peters presented the club competition winners with their trophies.