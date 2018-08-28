A century of parkruns for Cole

Junior parkrun. Archant

Young runner Cole Fowler completed his 100th junior parkrun at Walford Avenue in Worle.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Congratulations go to all 118 runners who took part in junior parkrun at Walford Avenue in Worle.

The first finisher was Keira Devereux with a new female course record and PB of 7.32, followed by Millie Redman also achieving a PB of 7.44. Harry Shallcross was first male finisher in 8.03.

Cole Fowler was the star of the parkrun being praised for running an impressive 100 times.

There were also a number of great new personal bests set by Luke Tomlinson, Isabelle Abrahams, Finlay Mitchard, Holly Coggins, Isabella Gray and Lewis Edwards.

Warm welcomes were extended to the first timers and hope they enjoyed it and come back soon.

Finally, a big thank you goes out to the parkrun team of volunteers who help out every week. We are currently looking for more run directors so if you are willing to learn some of the technical back office stuff, please get in touch at www.parkrun.org.uk/westonsupermare-juniors