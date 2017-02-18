Advanced search

Breaking News

MATCH REPORT: Dayle Grubb brace secures draw at home to Welling United

17:31 18 February 2017

Weston took on Welling today (Saturday) at a sunny Woodspring Stadium.

Weston took on Welling today (Saturday) at a sunny Woodspring Stadium.

Archant

Weston-super-Mare twice came from behind to earn a well-deserved 2-2 draw against Welling United, in the Seagulls’ first home game since January 1.

Comment

Both sides were creating chances early on, with the visitors forcing a corner after just two minutes. But Weston dealt with the pressure well and cleared the danger.

The Seagulls’ top scorer Brad Ash once again looked lively and probably should have been given more after he tumbled over after five minutes.

The clash with Welling keeper Chris Lewington was six of one and half a dozen of the other, but it was Ash who was penalised, and he went into the referee’s book for diving.

In the early stages, both sides were enjoying an equal amount of possession, it was Luke Purnell who was the busier of the two goalkeepers, with the Wings looking dangerous in the air from set pieces.

But Weston arguably had the best chance of the first half when Ash broke free from three defenders on the left flank. He laid the ball back to Dayle Grubb but Lloyd Humphries’ final strike sailed wide of the post – much to the Seagulls’ frustration.

On the half hour mark Sam Hatton then tested Purnell again after Chris Barker lost his man. The midfielder burst into the penalty area but his shot was well held by the goalkeeper.

As the half wore on, there were more chances for both sides. Jacob Cane broke free on the right hand side before blazing his shot over the bar, before Adam Coombes had time and space to pick his shot on the break soon after. The forward could only shoot wide of the post, despite Purnell being beaten.

It was first blood to the Wings in added time of the first half, when the impressive Adam Coombes burst forward and powerfully slotted home past Purnell.

It was harsh on the Seagulls and resulted in Scott Bartlett having to re-think his half-time team talk.

Weston came out all guns blazing in the second half and Mohamed Chemlal almost gave the Seagulls the perfect start. But he couldn’t quite connect with the ball and held his head in his hands as his shot sailed high over the bar.

It was just past the hour mark that Weston’s persistence finally paid off. A fantastic 35-yard free-kick from Grubb gave Lewington no chance but their celebrations were short-lived.

The Seagulls conceded almost immediately. Straight from the kick-off the home side’s defence was caught sleeping and it was Danny Waldren who neatly restored the visitors’ lead with ease.

But Weston were not finished yet and it was star man Dayle Grubb who scored again for the equaliser.

He ran through the penalty area and did well to hold off the visiting defence. He slotted home the equaliser from close range, waking everyone at The Woodspring Stadium up.

It was Weston who looked more likely in the closing stages to score the winner with Ash and Humphries both going close.

As the minutes ticked on, Grubb was looking for his hat-trick and very nearly got it after some good work from Rollin Menayese. His shot was powerful but in the end was an easy gather for Lewington.

It was a well-earned and deserved point for the Seagulls ahead of Tuesday’s Somerset Cup game against Bath City.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Weston Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Weston Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other Sport Stories

Breaking News: MATCH REPORT: Dayle Grubb brace secures draw at home to Welling United

Yesterday, 17:31
Weston took on Welling today (Saturday) at a sunny Woodspring Stadium.

Weston-super-Mare twice came from behind to earn a well-deserved 2-2 draw against Welling United, in the Seagulls’ first home game since January 1.

Weston triumph at Clevedon in disciplined display

Fri, 09:26
Sam Coles.

Weston defeated nearest challengers Clevedon in a disciplined display, running out winners by just one point.

Hornets outplayed at home by Bournemouth

Fri, 09:26
Scrum half Ben Fry secures his second try.

Visitors Bournemouth beat Hornets at their own game and ran out comfortable winners.

Late try gives Winscombe victory at Oldfield

Fri, 09:25
Luke Truscott.

A late try by Will Higginbottom gave Winscombe a narrow victory against Oldfield Old Boys.

Winscombe Girls reach South West Cup final

Fri, 09:24
Charlotte Wright-Haley.

Winscombe Under-18 Girls reach the final of the South West Cup after an emphatic victory at Crediton.

Hornets triumph with last kick of the day

Fri, 09:24

Dave Litt converted a penalty to give Hornets Development XV victory with the last kick of the game.

Fourth XV hit back to record fine victory

Fri, 09:23
Hornets 4th XV.

Hornets 4th XV came from behind to record an excellent victory against Blake Bears from Bridgwater.

Hornets Colts enjoy comprehensive victory

Fri, 09:23

Hornets Colts ran in 10 tries in a comprehensive victory over Burnham.

Hornettes’ girls enjoy triangular event

Fri, 09:23
Hornettes Under-13s.

Hornettes Under-13s took part in a triangular event against Winscombe and Clevedon.

Cheddar triumph in top of the table clash

Fri, 09:09
Robbi Maggs.

Cheddar defeated Keynsham Town 2-0 in a top of the table clash to move up to second spot in the table.

Most Read Sport

MATCH REPORT: Dayle Grubb brace secures draw at home to Welling United

Weston took on Welling today (Saturday) at a sunny Woodspring Stadium.

James finishes 100-mile Cornish coast ultra-marathon

Weston Athletic Club.

Carmen claims British gymnastics title

Carmen Benham.

Weston gymnasts return victorious from Slovakia

Weston Aerobic gymnasts.

Somerset pool players win UK title

Back: Russell Burgess (Weston), Mark Burr (Radstock), Mark Bell (Weston), Steve Whatley (Yeovil), captain Gareth Manning (Weston), Jamie Ross (Weston) and Paul Sturmey (Weston). Front: Terry Humphreys (Yeovil), Ben Holley (Taunton), Daryl Lovegrove (Weston), team manager Emilio Palumbo (Weston) and Antony Doble (Weston).

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Somerset's trusted business finder