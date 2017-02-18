Breaking News

MATCH REPORT: Dayle Grubb brace secures draw at home to Welling United

Weston took on Welling today (Saturday) at a sunny Woodspring Stadium. Archant

Weston-super-Mare twice came from behind to earn a well-deserved 2-2 draw against Welling United, in the Seagulls’ first home game since January 1.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both sides were creating chances early on, with the visitors forcing a corner after just two minutes. But Weston dealt with the pressure well and cleared the danger.

The Seagulls’ top scorer Brad Ash once again looked lively and probably should have been given more after he tumbled over after five minutes.

The clash with Welling keeper Chris Lewington was six of one and half a dozen of the other, but it was Ash who was penalised, and he went into the referee’s book for diving.

In the early stages, both sides were enjoying an equal amount of possession, it was Luke Purnell who was the busier of the two goalkeepers, with the Wings looking dangerous in the air from set pieces.

But Weston arguably had the best chance of the first half when Ash broke free from three defenders on the left flank. He laid the ball back to Dayle Grubb but Lloyd Humphries’ final strike sailed wide of the post – much to the Seagulls’ frustration.

On the half hour mark Sam Hatton then tested Purnell again after Chris Barker lost his man. The midfielder burst into the penalty area but his shot was well held by the goalkeeper.

As the half wore on, there were more chances for both sides. Jacob Cane broke free on the right hand side before blazing his shot over the bar, before Adam Coombes had time and space to pick his shot on the break soon after. The forward could only shoot wide of the post, despite Purnell being beaten.

It was first blood to the Wings in added time of the first half, when the impressive Adam Coombes burst forward and powerfully slotted home past Purnell.

It was harsh on the Seagulls and resulted in Scott Bartlett having to re-think his half-time team talk.

Weston came out all guns blazing in the second half and Mohamed Chemlal almost gave the Seagulls the perfect start. But he couldn’t quite connect with the ball and held his head in his hands as his shot sailed high over the bar.

It was just past the hour mark that Weston’s persistence finally paid off. A fantastic 35-yard free-kick from Grubb gave Lewington no chance but their celebrations were short-lived.

The Seagulls conceded almost immediately. Straight from the kick-off the home side’s defence was caught sleeping and it was Danny Waldren who neatly restored the visitors’ lead with ease.

But Weston were not finished yet and it was star man Dayle Grubb who scored again for the equaliser.

He ran through the penalty area and did well to hold off the visiting defence. He slotted home the equaliser from close range, waking everyone at The Woodspring Stadium up.

It was Weston who looked more likely in the closing stages to score the winner with Ash and Humphries both going close.

As the minutes ticked on, Grubb was looking for his hat-trick and very nearly got it after some good work from Rollin Menayese. His shot was powerful but in the end was an easy gather for Lewington.

It was a well-earned and deserved point for the Seagulls ahead of Tuesday’s Somerset Cup game against Bath City.